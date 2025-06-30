FG Grants Kogi Govt 15 Mining Licences to Tap Mineral Resources

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

In line with its determination to diversify the economy and reduce dependence on federal allocation, the federal government has granted Kogi State Government a total of 15 mining licences in order to exploit its rich solid mineral resources.



Governor Usman Ododo disclosed the development in Lokoja at the weekend while speaking at the international conference, exhibition, and 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Institution of Metallurgical, Mining and Material Engineering (NI3ME), an arm of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE).

Ododo, represented by his deputy, Joel Oyinbo, explained that the strategic move was geared towards boosting the state’s economy and rapid development.

In addition to the licences, the governor explained the state had made substantial investments in education, human capital development, and creation of the Kogi State Solid Minerals Company.



He emphasised with delight that Kogi was at the centre of Nigeria’s solid minerals map, stating that if fully harnessed, it can transform not only its local economy but the nation at large.



The governor said, “One of the key steps we have taken is procuring modern mining machinery for the Kogi State Mineral Processing Company. This initiative is designed to facilitate the processing of various minerals extracted from our state, thereby adding value to these resources and contributing to industrialisation.

“By equipping the company, we are enhancing the efficiency of our mining operations and ensuring that we are aligned with global best practices in the mining industry.



“In addition to modernising our processing facilities, the state government has also acquired fifteen (15) mining licenses for strategic mineral deposits within Kogi State. These licenses cover some of the most valuable and untapped resources, including limestone, coal, tin, iron ore, and bauxite.



“With these licenses, we are laying a strong foundation for sustainable mining operations that will create jobs, generate revenue, and contribute to the socio-economic development of our state.”



Ododo said, “Under my leadership, the executive arm of the Kogi State government is working with the state Assembly to enact laws to prohibit illegal mining, strengthen artisanal and small-scale mining, address environmental degradation, and ensure sustainable mining practices in the state. This effort of the state government includes targeting 25,000 youths for training and engagement in the mineral and mining sector.”



National Chairman of NI3ME, Professor Abdulrahman Salawu, in his address, bemoaned the overdependence on oil to the detriment of other economic potential, calling for an urgent reversal of the trend.



Salawu said, “By developing the metals and solid minerals sectors, we can boost employment, improve living standards, and create opportunities in other critical industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism.

“Therefore, this conference aims to chart a sustainable path towards achieving these noble objectives.”

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Oladele Alake, and National President, NSE, Mrs. Margaret Oguntala, were represented at the conference by Director-General of Nigerian Geological Agency, Professor Olusegun Ige, and Professor Oluwatoyin Ashiru, respectively.