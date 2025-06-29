  • Sunday, 29th June, 2025

Okocha Stadium Ogwashi-Ukwu Wears New Look for NNL Super 8

Ahead of the NNL Super 8 scheduled for July 5th- 12th in Delta State, one of the venues to be used, the Austin Jay Jay Okocha Stadium Ogwashi-Ukwu is now wearing a new look.

The arena which is located in the home town of Super Eagles legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha is being given a face-lift. 

The surroundings of the stadium has been cleaned even as other facilities around the stadium are being touched.

According to the Chairman of the Nigerian National League Board, Mr George Aluo: “We are super excited  that the facilities  at the Jay Jay Okocha Stadium Ogwashiukwu have undergone some changes. This is in line with the promise made by His Excellency, Governor of Delta State  Rt. Honourable Sheriff Francis Oborevwori that the state will ensure that players and  officials have the best environment to express their  God given talents.”

Eight teams:  Crown of Ogbomosho,  Kun khalifat  of Owerri, Doma United FC  of  Gombe, Osun United of Oshogbo, Wikki Tourists of Bauchi, Yobe Desert Stars of Damaturu,  Warri Wolves of Warri and  Barau FC of Kano will  trade tackles in what has been  discribed  as the battle  of titans.

The teams will be battling for slots to determine the four teams that will be promoted to the Nigerian Premier league.

Aluo assured that “The high standard witnessed during the regular season will be taken to a higher level as teams battle for supremacy, promotion and prestige. If the  standard  of the regular season was so high, then what lies ahead in the Super 8 promises to be super  fantastic. I urge the fans to troop out to watch the best of Nigerian football.”

