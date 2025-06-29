Napoli Recall Osimhen for Pre-season Training

Napoli call-up letter for Victor Osimhen to report for pre-season training next month is ready, according to La Repubblica

Serie A champions Napoli will resume preparations for the new season on July 15 at the Castel Volturno Sports Centre.

Osimhen will return officially as a player of Napoli by midnight Monday, when his 10-month loan deal at Galatasaray ends.

He left the Italian club under very difficult situation after a transfer to Saudi Arabia collapsed when Napoli demanded for more money.

In the event that the striker does not complete a transfer before pre-season training camp opens, he will then be expected to join the rest of the Napoli to begin the build-up for the new season.

He has until July 15, 2025 to seal a deal based on the €75million release clause on his contract. At the expiration of that clause, Napoli may hike his transfer fee beyond what clubs that have showed interest now can pay to ensure that he remains and play in the Italian Serie A until his contract runs out June 2026 when he can go on free transfer.