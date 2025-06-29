Gov AbdulRazaq Elated as Kwara Utd End the State’s Six Decades Trophy Drought

Duro Ikhazuagbe and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Forty-nine-year after Alyufsalam FC of Ilorin played and lost in the then Challenge Cup final against Rangers International FC of Enugu in 1976, another team from the state, Kwara United yesterday defeated Abakaliki FC in penalty shootouts to win the President Federation Cup to wipe away the tears of nearly five decades.

The Ilorin team who play in the country’s top tier NPFL were walking the familiar path of losing yet another Cup final after regulation time ended goalless. But fate smiled on the Afonja Warriors and ensured that they do not walk away from the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos, empty handed again.

In the ensuing shootouts, Kwara United held their nerves and converted four of their five spot-kicks. Abakaliki FC, led by another Cup and League veteran with the old Enugu Rangers, Ifeanyi Onyedika, missed the chance to go into history book with the Ebonyi State team.

A win would probably would have made up their tears of dropping out of the NNL into the lower cadre NLO.

And so, Coach Tunde Sanni and his Afonja Warriors ensured that Kwara State has joined the states that can boast of winning the famous Challenge Cup now renamed President Federation Cup for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who is himself, a former football.

Speaking shortly after the victory for his team, Gov AbdulRazaq who also doubles as Chairman of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum(NGF), saluted the courageous players and coaching crew for making it happen.

“I’m overwhelmed with joy as I joined Harmony Boys of Kwara United this evening (Saturday) to bring home the 2025 President Federation Cup, the first time any team from our state has ever won the prestigious trophy since 1967 when Kwara was created”.

Continued Gov AbdulRazaq: “I wholeheartedly salute the players, the coaching crew, the management of Kwara United, the Sports Commission, and our supporters’ club for this remarkable feat.

“I am particularly grateful to the people of our state, including Kwarans in Diaspora, for their overwhelming support for the team.

“This win again testifies to the power of team spirit, discipline, determination, and grit”.

AbdulRazaq added, “Our victory over the Abakaliki FC comes on the heels of yet another win as our contingent to the Senior President Debate Competition has emerged the national champion for the first time ever.

“This victory is not a coincidence. For three unbroken editions, our pupils under the State Universal Basic Education have remained the national champions in the President School Debate Competition. I commend the Kwara contingents that have made us proud.

“All of these go to show that our feats in different aspects are not a flash in the pan, but are deserving fruits of hard work and strategic investments in youth development, sports, education, and other key sectors of the economy.

“I congratulate all Kwarans home and abroad on these achievements. We look forward to keeping our state in positive spotlights in Nigeria and across the world,” concludes the elated governor.

Earlier in the day, Rivers Angels were crowned champions in the women’s category after defeating Nasarawa Amazons on penalties. It marked a record-extending 10th Federation Cup title for the Pride of Rivers.