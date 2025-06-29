  • Sunday, 29th June, 2025

Billionaire Businessman, Tayo Amusan, Completes Multi-million Dollar Arena

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

TayoAmusan has become a true icon in the entrepreneurial landscape. He aims to create lasting legacies, not only in the business world but also in the realms of art, culture, and philanthropy.

The Chairman of Persianas Group — a conglomerate with diverse subsidiaries in real estate and retail business — is always setting his sights on new horizons and pursuing opportunities for growth and expansion.

One of such was his decision to create and invest in Africa’s first purpose-built entertainment and sports arena of international standard, where major events like concerts can be held.

According to Amusan, Nigeria, with its young and rapidly growing population of over 220 million and a vibrant music scene, has never had its own dedicated arena. He decided to change the course of history with the $100 million 12,000-capacity monumental indoor centre for entertainment and sports, with a hotel and ample parking space in Lagos. The arena would be delivered by the end of 2025.

Society Watch gathered that work on the new arena has reached an advanced stage, with many elated enthusiasts anticipating that the growing ‘Detty December’ will further get ‘dettier’ this year with the coming of the massive arena that can host notable international artistes’ gigs. With aspirations to host more than 200 events each year, the arena is positioned to emerge as Africa’s leading destination for live entertainment

