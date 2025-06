Arsenal Step up Quest to Sign Ademola Lookman

Arsenal have now come in for Ademola Lookman, who was conspicuously missing from Atalanta first pre-season training session today.

According to Top Transfer Expert Alfredo Pedulla, Arsenal have proposed 50 Million Euros plus bonuses for the African Player of the Year, who has also lately been linked with Serie A champions Napoli. It would also include Arsenal adding defender Jacub Kiwior in deal.

Last summer, the London Gunners were also interested in signing Ademola Lookman, but put off by Atalanta.

Atalanta want between 65 and 70 Million Euros for the Super Eagles forward.

The Italian club may also consider doing everything to keep Ademola Lookman by doubling his salary and adding a release clause.

Liverpool are also understood to be keen on signing the highly-rated Nigerian star.