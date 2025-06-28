Tinubu Inaugurates Locally Made Electric Vehicles in Nasarawa

* Says Kabusa-Ketti road will improve trade, access to schools

*Departs Abuja today for week-long state visit to Saint Lucia, attend two-day 17th BRICS summit in Brazil from July 6

Deji Elumoye, Olawale Ajimotokan and Michael Olugbode in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially inaugurated indigenous electric vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles in Nasarawa State, which marks an important milestone in Nigeria’s transition to sustainable transportation.

Tinubu, who also inaugurated the 9.8 kilometre Kabusa-Ketti Road in Abuja Municipal Area Council, said it will improve trade, access to schools, healthcare and ensure that rural and peri-urban communities were not left behind in the march towards progress.

The President will today also depart the nation’s capital on a two-nation visit to Saint Lucia and Brazil.

The inauguration of electric vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles in Nasarawa, which also featured the launch of several legacy infrastructure projects, showcased the commitment of Governor Abdullahi Sule’s administration to innovation and environmental sustainability.

The inauguration ceremony signified the formal establishment and operation of electric vehicle technology in the state-an initiative aligned with President Tinubu’s national policy on sustainable transportation.

Governor Sule revealed plans to empower residents across Nasarawa with electric vehicles, a move aimed at easing transportation challenges and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Electric Motor Vehicle Company (EMVC), Prince Mustapha Audu, expressed gratitude to both President Tinubu and Governor Sule for supporting local innovation and embracing the future of transportation.

Audu described EMVC as one of Nigeria’s leading electric vehicle manufacturers, with branches in other states.

He commended Governor Sule for pioneering the future of mobility in Nasarawa, noting the global shift towards electric vehicles, especially as many countries move to phase out compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles by 2030.

He said, “We have SUVs that can travel 1,200km per charge, and sedan models suitable for ride-hailing services with a 400km range. We also have locally made tricycles and motorcycles—popularly known as Igwe—that are affordable and built for Nigerian roads.”

Highlighting innovation in infrastructure, Audu explained that the vehicles will be supported by solar-powered charging stations. “Our charging stations can power three vehicles simultaneously without relying on the national grid or generators. We plan to increase them to five stations shortly,” he stated.

He explained that with just N5,000, vehicle owners can fully charge their cars depending on battery capacity.

He said the electric vehicles are powered by lithium batteries designed to reduce carbon emissions and enhance clean energy usage. To support long-term adoption, EMVC is also setting up battery assembly lines, EV repair centres, and training hubs across the state.

He further said, “Each electric vehicle comes with a minimum two-year warranty,” noting that “Unlike traditional vehicles with over 25,000 components, electric vehicles have fewer than 300 parts-most of which are cosmetic. This greatly reduces maintenance costs and complexity.”

He emphasised that common issues will mostly be electrical, and the company already has trained technicians on the ground, with plans to train more as demand grows.

Audu acknowledged challenges such as poor road conditions and climate, but assured that the vehicles were designed with Nigerian realities in mind.

He expressed confidence in the durability of the locally manufactured electric vehicles, tricycles, and motorcycles, urging Nigerians to embrace the cleaner, cheaper alternative to transportation.

The President, who was represented by the Speaker House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas at the inauguration of the 9.8 kilometre Kabusa-Ketti Road noted that the stretch may appear modest in the eyes of some, but for the people of Kabusa, Ketti and the surrounding communities, it was truly transformational

The President said the inauguration was not just a celebration of a new tarred road, but a testament to what can be achieved when commitment to the people translated into tangible, lasting change.

He affirmed the administration’s commitment to equitable development across every corner of the nation while starting the infrastructure was vital as it connects communities and unlocks economic opportunities.

Tinubu stressed that the government was steadfast in its resolve to deliver on critical infrastructure, including roads, schools, hospitals, power and digital access, not only in city centres but also in the smaller communities that form the backbone of the nation.

He commended the FCT Minister, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for a job well done for delivering the project to specification and to the satisfaction of the people.

The President noted that the project aligned squarely with the renewed job agenda of his administration, which places people at the centre of governance, adding he believed that good governance is not theory, but an action reflected in the daily lives of the people.

“To the people of Ketti and Kabusa, this road is yours. I urge you to protect it, use it responsibly and take ownership of its maintenance.

“Government will do its part, but community stewardship is essential for sustainability. Let me also assure you that this is not the end of the road, but it is the beginning. More projects come, investments will reach you and attention will be given to your needs,” Tinubu said.

In his remarks, FCT Minister, Wike commended the traditional rulers and youths of Kabusa and Ketti for their support towards the completion of the project.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued yesterday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu’s first stop is Saint Lucia, where he will pay a state visit as part of efforts to deepen Nigeria’s engagement with Caribbean nations and strengthen South-South cooperation.

At the end of the visit to the island State, President Tinubu will fly to Brazil to participate in the 17th Summit of BRICS in Rio de Janeiro.

During the visit to Saint Lucia, Tinubu will pay courtesy calls on the Governor-General, Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles, and Prime Minister Philip Pierre.

A key highlight of the visit will be President Tinubu’s address to the special joint session of the Senate and the House of Assembly of Saint Lucia at the William Jefferson Clinton Ballroom, Sandals Grande, Gros Islet.

The Heads of Government of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, members of the Nigerian community in the country and the Director-General of OECS, Dr Didacus Jules, have been invited to attend the special session.

The President will hold a high-level working luncheon with the Heads of Government of OECS, after the joint session of the Parliament of Saint Lucia.

Discussions at the luncheon will focus on specific parameters to deepen cooperation between Nigeria and the OECS for shared prosperity through economic partnerships and cultural solidarity.

According to the President’s itinerary, he will visit the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College in Castries to strengthen educational ties and promote academic exchange.

Tinubu’s visit underscores Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic and economic relations with Caribbean states, especially within the African Union’s Sixth Region framework, which recognises the African diaspora as an essential partner in the continent’s development.

Nigeria and Saint Lucia share ties through membership in international organisations such as the United Nations and the Commonwealth of Nations, and they have a common heritage rooted in African ancestry.

The visit is expected to open new pathways for infrastructure development, educational cooperation, youth empowerment, and diplomatic exchange.

After his engagements in Saint Lucia, the President will proceed to Brazil to participate in the 2025 BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro from July 6-7, 2025.

Tinubu is attending the summit at the invitation of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil, on the strength of Nigeria’s status as a ‘partner country’- a membership category short of full status.

The Partner status is higher than that of a guest country, as has been the case in the past. South Africa, Egypt and Ethiopia are African members of BRICS.

The 17th BRICS Summit will focus on ‘Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance’. Discussions will prioritise two key areas: Global South Cooperation and BRICS Partnerships for Social, Economic, and Environmental Development.

Senior government officials will accompany President Tinubu on both visits.