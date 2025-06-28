Sterling Supercharges N2bn Scholarships with Guaranteed Jobs

Sterling Bank has reaffirmed its position as a force for progress in Nigeria’s financial and social landscape with the expansion of its Beyond Education initiative. Following the announcement of a ₦2 billion scholarship fund for 600 young Nigerians, the bank is now offering recipients paid internships and guaranteed jobs for select scholarship beneficiaries.

This new layer reflects the bank’s conviction that education should not end with a certificate. Sterling is building a bridge from university halls into real career opportunities, giving graduates hands-on experience in banking, technology, customer service, risk management and other core business functions. Interns will earn competitive stipends, receive formal training, and work directly with senior leaders across the organization.

Since adopting its HEART strategy, Sterling Bank has redefined how a financial institution contributes to national development. Its investments in health, education, agriculture, renewable energy and transportation have reached more than 30 million Nigerians.

These ongoing efforts are helping to close vital service gaps across the country. From smart health booths in remote communities to digital upgrades in public schools, farm support systems, rural energy solutions and electric mobility infrastructure, Sterling continues to deploy capital for impact.

Launched on Democracy Day, the Beyond Education campaign continues to resonate nationwide. Scholarship nominees will be selected from all 36 states and the FCT through an open process led by community members and Sterling customers.

The first batch of award letters will be issued this month, with recipients expected to begin academic work by September.

Speaking on the initiative, Sterling Bank CEO, Abubakar Suleiman, said: “Nigeria’s greatest asset is its people, and our responsibility is to equip them to lead, innovate and transform. With this initiative, we have created a launchpad for the next generation of builders and problem solvers. This is the work that moves a nation forward. This is the path we have deliberately chosen as an institution.”

Sterling’s commitment to real-world impact is deeply embedded in its retail strategy. In April, it became the first Nigerian bank to scrap transfer fees for individual customers, delivering over ₦600 million in collective savings within just three months. The bank’s AlwaysOn initiative further strengthens this promise by offering eligible customers instant access to a ₦1,000,000 cash advance, providing a seamless, stress-free financial cushion when it matters most.

Sterling Bank stands today as one of Nigeria’s most distinguished financial institutions, driven by a mission that goes beyond profit. It operates at the intersection of finance and national progress, setting the standard for purposeful leadership.

Now, Sterling is calling on other forward-thinking companies to join this effort by offering internships, jobs, or mentorship opportunities to scholarship recipients. Employers across all industries have a chance to help shape a more inclusive and productive future for Nigeria.

Sterling Bank is a leading Nigerian financial institution committed to driving growth through purposeful investment in critical sectors: Health, education, agriculture, renewable energy and transportation. With over 60 years of impact, the bank continues to redefine banking by delivering solutions that empower people, strengthen communities, and move the nation forward.