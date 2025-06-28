Stakeholders Call for Collaboration to Drive Tourism in West Africa

*ECOWAS commission president, Omar Touray calls on member countries to implement signed protocolsCharles Ajunwa in Accra, Ghana

Stakeholders in tourism within the West African region have called for collaboration among all the countries to drive development of the industry.

Also, President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, has blamed the non-implementation of ECOWAS Protocols by member-states for contributing to the poor outcomes from the tourism industry in West Africa.

They asserted this at the 8th Accra Weizo West African Travel Expo organised by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of Akwaaba, Mr. Ikechi Uko, held at Accra City Hotel, Accra, Ghana.

The tour operators during discussions on this year’s theme: ‘Re-Imaging The ECOWAS’ Free Movement Protocol’, said that ECOWAS member-states should come together to grow and develop the tourism industry as countries in Europe, America, Asia and East Africa are doing through a Single Visa Entry which enables travellers to visit multiple destinations with a single visa.

Touray, who was represented by Director Private Sector, ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Tony Luka Elumelu, lamented that the ECOWAS Protocol on free movement has not been fully implemented by governments of member-states, thereby making tourism not to grow and expand as expected within West African region.

Uko, who has been recognised locally and internationally for promoting tourism, called for more cooperation and collaboration among ECOWAS member-states and tour operators.

Apart from exhibitions, a certificate of Balafon Travel Award was presented to ECOWAS Commission for promoting seamless travel in West Africa, Best Tourism Marketing Agency in West Africa to The Gambia, while Royal Senchi Resort emerged the Best Resort in West Africa.

Others are Erad Tourism Senegal, GOTA Voyage Benin Republic, Jessica Travels, Kaya Tours, Doddy Travels, Adansi Travels, Goge Africa, and Accra City Hotel.

One of the major highlights of this year’s event was awards given for the first-time to travel and tourism champions, transport companies that have for years connected people across the region. They include Cross Country Transport Company, ABC Transport, Gambia Transport Service, among others.