Rivers Organises Free Medical Outreach for Police Officers, Others

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Hospital Management Board in partnership with Prof. Kelsey Harrison Hospital, has organised a one-day free medical outreach for Police Officers and other residents of Port Harcourt metropolis in the state.

Beneficiaries at the outreach held in the premises of Mile One Police Station, yesterday, were given free consultation, free eye test, dental test, free prescription, laboratory test, health education and blood pressure check.

Speaking during the outreach, Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Health, Dr. Comfort Mekele Igwe, said the initiative aligns with the state government’s commitment to ensuring universal access to quality healthcare.

She noted that the government recognise the importance of community-based healthcare in reaching the most vulnerable populations, hence the programme.

Igwe explained that the objective of free medical services, is to improve healthcare access for all residents, particularly pregnant women and children under five, educate the community on various health issues, including maternal and child health and enhance health system’s capacity to deliver quality services.

According to her, “Our government is dedicated to making healthcare a fundamental right, not a privilege. We will continue to work towards universal healthcare coverage, ensuring that every resident enjoys free and quality healthcare services.”

She, however, appreciated the partnership between the State Hospital Management Board and Kelsley in organising the outreach, adding that “such collaborations are crucial in achieving our healthcare goals”.

Igwe also urged all stakeholders to support the initiative and work together to improve healthcare delivery in the State. “Let’s ensure that our healthcare system is strong, inclusive, and accessible to all,” she urged.

In his speech, the Chief Medical Director of the State Hospital Management Board, Dr. Bright Ogbonda, said the initiative is part of their Corporate Social Responsibility for its host communities.

He said, “Today, we have come to the Mile One Police State, to flag-off our monthly free medical outreach. You would recall that this is one of the medical outreaches which we have designed in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Rivers State Hospital Management Board to ensure that healthcare delivery service gets close to the people at the grassroot.”

He said the aim of the outreach is to sensitise the people on the need for them to be health conscious of themselves.

Also, “to ensure that we generate, create demand for our facility. This means that people who cannot get here at the end of the day, as a result of our inability to move some of our equipment here, will now come over and we will take care of them in our facility.”