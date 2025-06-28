River Park Estate Crisis: Police Vow to Prosecute Foreign Nationals for Alleged Impersonation, Forgery

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Police Force yesterday vowed to prosecute foreign nationals for their alleged involvement in the high-profile criminal conspiracy, impersonation and forgery of documents to take over ownership of a popular estate, River Park Estate in Abuja.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, stated that the police have concluded their investigations into the alleged high-profile case of corporate fraud involving three Ghanaian nationals and a Nigerian accomplice.

He stressed that the suspects are being accused of orchestrating a sophisticated conspiracy to fraudulently assume control of a legally registered company in Nigeria and its interests in a sister company and River Park Estate.

In-depth investigations by the Police, Adejobi said, revealed that the accused had illegally increased the company’s share capital and allocated 99 million shares to themselves using falsified documents and forged signatures.

They also falsely presented themselves as Nigerian citizens to the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to facilitate their fraudulent activities.

“Contrary to claims in some media circles, the suspects have not been exonerated by any panel of the Nigeria Police. Despite multiple invitations which they have refused to honour, they have instead resorted to launching smear campaigns against the person and office of the Inspector-General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force, and the investigating officers, and also filing baseless legal actions against the Police Force.

“The Ghanaian High Commission has been notified in line with diplomatic protocols, and the Police Force will now proceed with the prosecution of the suspects for offences bordering on corporate fraud, forgery, criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and obstruction of justice,” the Force Spokesperson said.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, he said, restated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to due process, transparency, and the protection of legitimate business interests.

Foreign investors, he stressed, are encouraged to continually tap into the wide range of investment opportunities available in Nigeria, respect the rule of law, and promote diplomatic ties, as the NPF has taken bold steps to ensure investments are always protected towards achieving economic growth and recovery.