Research: $250,000 Canada, UK Grant Produces Home-grown, Market-ready Innovative Prototypes, Says TETFund

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

In support of Nigerian researchers, $250,000 grant from the International Development Research Centre (IDRC) in Canada and the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) in the UK has produced new homegrown, market-ready prototypes of inventions developed through a groundbreaking initiative backed by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

Representing Nigeria, TETFund secured the grant in 2023 for selected four research teams comprising 18 researchers from Nigerian tertiary institutions.

Speaking yesterday at the Science Granting Councils Initiative (SGCI) Demo Day and Closing Ceremony in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, said the showcased projects were proof that Nigerian academics can produce innovations with real-world, commercial potential.

He said the SGCI project, implemented by TETFund in partnership with Kenya’s African Centre for Technology Studies (ACTS) and Nigeria’s Innov8 Hub, focused on converting promising research into ready-for-market products over a 12-month cycle.

Adding, Echono said the projects on display at the occasion reflected the success of its Research for Impact initiative, where it is not only funding research, but fuelling a national innovation movement.

The prototypes, he said, addressed national and global development goals across sectors such as clean energy, agriculture, water sanitation, and sustainable infrastructure.

“This is more than just a prototype showcase. We are witnessing the result of a deliberate effort to turn ideas into impact, research into enterprise, and academia into an engine for national development.”

Among them were innovations like AirVolt, a renewable energy solution, and I-GEL, an agricultural biotechnology product designed to improve food resilience, Jolly Fryer, a refined form of processing garri, amongst others.

Echono further emphasised that the Demo Day was a celebration of Nigeria’s capacity to lead in innovation through the combined strength of academia, government, and industry, a strategy he referred to as the Triple Helix Synergy.

Echono concluded by reaffirming TETFund’s commitment to innovation: “We will continue to support research that solves problems, creates jobs, and puts Nigeria on the global innovation map.”

Representing the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, Mr. Francis Sani commended TETFund’s leadership in aligning innovation with national priorities.

He said the ministry was pursuing parallel projects such as the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme and the Nigeria Talent Initiative, aimed at building an AI-ready workforce and creating 500,000 jobs through digital outsourcing hubs.

“We must build systems that go beyond administrations and create lasting value. The SGCI work aligns directly with our blueprint’s key pillars of knowledge, policy, infrastructure, international capital, and trade.”

Earlier, Nicholas Odongo, Project Coordinator, African Centre for Technology Studies (ACTS), said the four projects implemented in Nigeria represent more than just academic or technical success, but a testament to the power of knowledge to transform lives, communities, and futures in pursuit of sustainable livelihoods.

“They reflect our shared commitment to advancing science, technology and innovation that is rooted in indigenous knowledge, responsive to pressing challenges, and geared toward sustainable impacts and futures.

“They are a testament of the power of partnerships and collaboration, and I am glad to see that the partnerships which began last year are now starting to bear fruits. As we reflect on what has been accomplished, let us also look ahead with renewed energy.”