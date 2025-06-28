NUJ Warri Commends TANTITA for Building Permanent Secretariat

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Warri Correspondents’ Chapel, has expressed appreciation to the Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), High Chief Oweizide Government Ekpemupolo (alias Tompolo); Engr. Matthew Tonlagha (002), TSSNL; and the Managing Director of TSSNL, High Chief (Engr.) Kestin Pondi, for constructing and inaugurating a permanent secretariat for the union.

This initiative is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to its operational areas, particularly host communities.

Chairman of the NUJ Warri Chapel, Comrade Victor Okpomor, who made the commendation yesterday during the inauguration of the permanent Chapel, said the secretariat was fully constructed and tastefully furnished by Tompolo.

He described NUJ Warri as a beacon of hope and a formidable force within the union in Delta State.

Okpomor noted that, for over 30 years since its establishment, the NUJ Warri Chapel had struggled with the burden of annual rent payments.

“We are grateful to the Delta State Government and other stakeholders who have come to our aid whenever we called for assistance in paying rent. Special thanks to our former landlord, Mr. Joshua Oronimighwu, for his consistent patience and understanding whenever we faced difficulties meeting our rental obligations.

“It is imperative to inform this august gathering that our search for support to carry out repairs and maintenance on our former rented secretariat led us to one of our benefactors—Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL). Rather than simply giving us fish, they chose to teach us how to fish. Please, let us all give a round of applause to Tantita. We say thank you.

“We wish to specially express our profound appreciation to High Chief (Dr.) Government Ekpemupolo, Chairman, TSSNL; Engr. Matthew Tonlagha (002); and High Chief (Engr.) Kestin Pondi, Managing Director, TSSNL, for using their company to conceive, construct, and tastefully furnish this beautiful edifice that we are gathered here to commission. May God bless you and your families, and may He uplift this private security company to greater heights.”

Comrade Okpomor pledged that the union would genuinely partner with the resolute commitment of Tantita in securing critical national assets.

“Your efforts have yielded immeasurable results, as federal, state, and local governments now smile to banks due to increased allocations from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC).

“I wish to highly commend Dr. Paul Bebenimibo, Media Consultant to TSSNL, for his tireless efforts in ensuring this project became a reality. My deep gratitude also goes to Asiwaju Sola Adebayo for his steadfast support of the Chapel and the Union at large.”

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Alhassan Yahyah, said: “This is the first time in the history of NUJ that a project like this is being commissioned for a chapel.”

Yahyah commended Tompolo, Chairman of TSSNL, and High Chief (Engr.) Kestin Pondi, Managing Director of TSSNL, for their support in building the permanent secretariat for NUJ Warri Chapel.

While noting that the project commenced during the tenure of the immediate past National President of the NUJ, Yahyah prayed that the edifice would be judiciously used by union members to discuss, cross-fertilise, and share ideas for the advancement of journalism and the union.

He further stated that the NUJ is promoting unity and urged members to work together to elevate the union to greater heights.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, represented by the Executive Director (Technical Operations), Capt. Enisuoh Wariedi, gave a brief history of how the NUJ became part of the Tantita story.

“When we got the contract to protect oil and gas pipelines from the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we felt protecting the pipelines alone was not enough. We asked ourselves: how do we tell our story? How do we get the message across to society? This is where the NUJ came in.

“What we have done here today was not done out of favour—it was done out of necessity.”

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, congratulated the NUJ Warri Chapel for acquiring a permanent secretariat. Represented by the Executive Director (Projects) of DESOPADEC, Dr. Ebenezar Okorodudu, the governor said it was a rare feat by the NUJ Warri Chapel, unmatched in the country.

“So, I congratulate this centre for this great privilege,” he said.

He also thanked High Chief (Dr.) Oweizide Government Ekpemupolo and High Chief (Engr.) Kestin Pondi for their contributions in building the secretariat.

According to Oborevwori: ” Tantita, within its few years of existence, has distinguished itself as an organisation with a clear sense of purpose and understanding of societal realities.

“They are not only committed to their core mandate but also continuously seek ways to contribute meaningfully to society.”

He emphasised that communication is key in any society and commended the NUJ for its vital role in disseminating information.

“The policies and activities of government—as well as various developments within society—must be communicated to the people. The NUJ in Delta State and across Nigeria has distinguished itself in this regard.

“I must commend the NUJ for its productive enterprise. Hence, journalists are referred to as the Fourth Estate of the Realm. I congratulate you. You are doing well, and I know you will continue to do well.

“Thank you for being a good partner to the Delta State Government. The government is satisfied with the NUJ and will continue to collaborate with the union in fulfilling its duties.”

Renowned journalist and former Commissioner, Hon. Donald Ojogor, in his remarks, commended Tompolo and Engr. Kestin Pondi for conceiving and building the secretariat. He also thanked fellow journalists Asiwaju Sola Adebayo and Dr. Paul Bebenimibo for their instrumental roles in bringing the project to fruition.

“This is the first of its kind by a chapel in the entire country. It’s a very rare feat. I believe other chapels will be inspired and follow this path.

“I want to congratulate all of you, particularly the National President, for his encouragement.”

He also urged union members to protect the building and its facilities from infiltration by quacks:

“Anyone with a phone now claims to be a journalist. If you do not protect this place and allow unqualified people in, you’re the ones undermining your own work.”

Renowned journalist and traditional ruler, the Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom, HRM King (Dr.) Monday Obukohwo Whiskey, Udurhie I, expressed elation at the impressive edifice and thanked Tantita Security Services for their support in building the NUJ Warri secretariat.

“I am very happy, and every time you see me write about Tantita, it is because if you don’t protect the good things you have, others will take them away from you.”

The revered monarch proudly noted that the development took place under his watch. He gave a brief history of the chapel’s formation in 1996, citing the disqualification of candidates on election day as the motivation behind its creation.

“Only two of my colleagues who started with me are here today—Otunba Sola Adebayo and Elder Emmanuel Ogoigbe. We stood together and built this chapel.”

He encouraged young journalists to believe in themselves.

“The problem many young journalists have is self-doubt. Don’t see yourselves as nobodies. Be resilient, stay committed—these are the keys that will take you far in life.”

The Orosuen of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom, HRM Ogheneochuko Ohwotemu, also delivered remarks at the event.

Present at the occasion were former NUJ National President, Comrade Chris Isiguzo; former Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence, Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (Rtd); and Brig. Gen. Felix Dafioghor.