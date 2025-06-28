NPA Chairman Hails Chief Cornelius Adebayo as Hero of Democracy

.Urges South-west, Middle-belt leaders to emulate his legacy

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and National Coordinator of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA ‘23), Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, has paid glowing tribute to the late elder statesman, Chief Cornelius Adebayo.

He described the late governor of Kwara State as a “towering figure of democracy.”

The revered politician passed away on Wednesday at the age of 84.

He urged leaders in the South-west and Middle Belt to emulate his legacy of selfless service and principled leadership.

Adeyeye in a statement in Abuja, recalled Chief Adebayo’s sacrifices during the pro-democracy struggle, his resistance to military dictatorship, and his role in building political bridges across regional lines.

Part of the statement read, “Chief Adebayo was not just a public servant; he was a symbol of courage and integrity.

“He stood firm against tyranny and paid the price for his convictions, including incarceration and exile. His legacy is one of uncommon patriotism and leadership by example.

“Adebayo, also served as Minister of Communications and later Transport between 2003 and 2007.

“A staunch Awoist and one of the leading lights of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Adebayo famously rejected a ministerial appointment under the Abacha regime.

“That decision led to his arrest and detention in Calabar for 18 days, followed by exile across three countries to escape persecution.”

Adeyeye emphasised Adebayo’s pivotal role in fostering unity among the Yoruba in the Southwest and their counterparts in Kwara and Kogi states.

He praised Adebayo’s statesmanship and efforts in shaping the post-military democratic era.

He said, “Following Abacha’s death in 1998, Chief Adebayo returned home to help lay the foundation for Nigeria’s return to civil rule.

“He was a key figure in Afenifere, where he worked alongside respected leaders like Gen. Alani Akinrinade, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, and Dr. Olusegun Mimiko,” he noted.

Describing Adebayo as a mentor and intellectual beacon, Adeyeye called on current and future leaders, especially from the Southwest and Middle Belt, to uphold the values he embodied — courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the common good.

He said, “His death is a profound loss to the Yoruba nation, the people of Kwara and Kogi, and the Nigerian federation.

“But his life remains a guiding light for all who believe in a just and democratic Nigeria,” he said.

“Chief Adebayo’s early career began in academia before he transitioned to politics.

“He served as commissioner in the old Kwara State, became a Senator in the Second Republic, and was elected Governor in 1983 before the military coup truncated that tenure.

“He will be remembered for his intellectual depth, organisational acumen, and leadership that transcended politics and ethnic boundaries.”