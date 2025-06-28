Nigeria, Gabon Move to Deepen Diplomatic, Economic Relations

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu yesterday played host to his Gabonese counterpart, President Brice Oligui Nguema, at the State House in Abuja, as the two leaders held talks aimed at strengthening diplomatic relations and deepening economic cooperation between Nigeria and the Central African nation.

The closed-door meeting marked a renewed push for greater South-South collaboration, with both nations seeking closer diplomatic and investment-driven ties.

Speaking with journalists at the Presidential Villa after the meeting, President Nguema reaffirmed Gabon’s commitment to working closely with Nigeria, highlighting the importance of regional partnerships for sustainable development.

He said, “We are for South-South cooperation, and we believe it will be a good thing for Nigerian companies to come to Gabon and invest. Things are going very well in Gabon right now, and we want to leverage this momentum by inviting investment into our oil and mineral sectors.”

Describing Gabon as an “oil magnate” rich in natural resources, President Nguema called on Nigerian investors to take advantage of the opportunities in Gabon’s extractive industries and other sectors.

The meeting, according to sources, signals a mutual interest by both countries to foster economic growth, enhance political cooperation, and promote stability across the Central African region.

His visit to Nigeria is part of ongoing efforts to consolidate Gabon’s diplomatic outreach within Africa and attract foreign direct investment for national development.

Nguema was officially sworn in as the President of Gabon earlier this year following his election victory.