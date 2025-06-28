Naija Food Festival Unveils Global Plan to Elevate Nigerian Cuisine, Culture

Tosin Clegg

The Naija Food Festival, Africa’s largest food event, has announced its ambitious global expansion at a press conference at the Oriental Hotel Lagos.

This multi-city tour aims to firmly establish Nigerian food, music, and community spirit on the global stage.

Distinguished guests at the launch included Mr. Carlos Rojas-Arbulú, Deputy High Commissioner of Canada in Nigeria; Prof. Bobby J. Moroe, Consul-General of South Africa in Lagos; Mr. Abiola Qasim Oderinde, Founder of the Naija Food Festival; Guinness World Record Breaker and Chef Hilda Baci, and representatives from Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, the Ministry of Youth Development and the Presidency.

Oderinde articulated the festival’s vision, saying, “The Naija Food Festival is here to put Nigerian food, music, and community spirit firmly on the global map. Imagine a multi-sensory experience where every dish tells a story, every beat of the drum invites you to move, and every smile reflects the warmth of our people.”

He also highlighted crucial endorsements from the Presidency, the Lagos State Government, and the Minister of Youth Development, underscoring the festival’s role in national development and youth empowerment.

The festival’s international and local dates have been officially announced, with the global tour kicking off in Canada from August 9th to 10th, 2025. It will then move to the USA on September 20th and 21st, followed by a stop in London, UK, from October 4th to 5th. South Africa will host the event from November 13th to 14th, before the festival returns to Nigeria for its grand finale—first in Abuja from December 13th to 14th, and then in Lagos from December 20th to 21st, 2025.

“We are exporting the very best of Nigeria, sharing our authentic tastes and vibrant culture with the world,” Oderinde stated, emphasising the economic potential.

“This Festival is a powerful engine for economic growth and a catalyst for entrepreneurship. We anticipate 120,000 attendees and will proudly host 500 vendors, providing an incredible platform for local businesses.”

“Join us as we celebrate, innovate, and elevate Nigerian cuisine to its rightful place on the global stage,” Oderinde added.

Mr. Carlos Rojas-Arbulú, Deputy High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, affirmed Canada’s commitment. “Canada values its strong and growing partnership with Nigeria. As Nigeria’s food culture continues to gain global recognition, Canada remains committed to supporting cultural exchange and collaboration.”

Chef Hilda Baci shared her enthusiasm. “It’s beyond just exporting Nigerian food and Nigerian culture, we are creating an experience… we would be able to not just empower the next generation of culinary talents but we would also power business expansion, taking original Nigerian food global.”

The Naija Food Festival promises an immersive experience with two concert stages, 25 entertainers, and five master chefs.