It’s Illegal, Abnormal for Non-indigene to Preside Over Affairs of Rivers’ Electoral Commision says Mikko

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former federal lawmaker Hon. Bernard Mikko, has raised concern over the appointment of a non-indigene to head the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, calling it “abnormal” and politically provocative, even as he appealed for calm and reconciliation in the state’s prolonged political crisis.

Speaking in an interview with ARISE News yesterday, amid growing tensions over the appointment of Cross River-born Michael Odey as Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, Mikko said the move, while not necessarily illegal, undermines the spirit of federalism and poses a threat to the political rights of Rivers people.

“It is illegal or abnormal for somebody from another state to preside over the affairs of our state—not only as a sole administrator but also as chairman of the Electoral Commission,” Mikko said.

“We, the elders, are not pursuing legality right now. We’re pursuing peace. But this precedent is dangerous. Tomorrow, if there’s confusion in Nigeria, another country might say they want a non-Nigerian to conduct elections here.”

Despite this, Mikko urged the people of Rivers to remain focused on restoring order and unity, rather than deepening divisions over political appointments.

“If this man has been brought from Kosovo or anywhere, the government should let him do what he came to do. People shouldn’t be apprehensive. We are all Rivers people and want peace.”

The former lawmaker also addressed the stalled state budget, which had been blocked by the courts, saying it has crippled governance in Rivers.

He said, “I just came from Port Harcourt. All the projects have stopped because the budget was shut down. But now that the National Assembly has passed the budget and the President has signed it, let the governor return and execute it.”

On the political standoff between suspended Governor Sim Fubara and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, Mikko downplayed the idea of surrender, instead framing Fubara’s moves as strategic for peace.

“I wouldn’t use the word ‘kowtow’. The governor has chosen the path of reconciliation, and that’s what we elders advised. This isn’t a war—it’s a political disagreement.”

He also offered a sharp critique of how the crisis has isolated Fubara, despite earlier public support for him.

“Now he has to go and beg. So it looks to me like you people deceived him. I thought you would condemn the aberration of this state of emergency, but instead you say Wike is doing well in FCT.”

In an emotional appeal, Mikko declared unwavering support for the embattled governor.

“You can see him standing alone. But we, the elders of Rivers State, are with him in spirit. God is with him.”

Looking forward, Mikko said the focus should now be on lifting the state of emergency, holding local government elections, and restoring democratic governance.

“We didn’t call for this crisis—it happened to us. We just want the governor to return to execute the mandate Rivers people gave him. No bombs, no violence. Just peace.”

Mikko concluded by emphasising that political scholars may debate who was right or wrong, but for now, the task ahead is reconciliation and healing.

“Let the academics write papers on who won or lost. We’re not interested in that. We’re interested in saving our state.”