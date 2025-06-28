I Will Quit APC If Tinubu’s Performance Remains Shambolic, Poor, Says Ndume

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

At a time when politicians’ romance with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is becoming the in thing, former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, has threatened to dump the party if President Bola Tinubu fails to effectively address Nigeria’s critical challenges.

This was as he admitted participating in several meetings with opposition leaders currently massing in a coalition aimed at unseating the President come 2027 elections.

However, Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial district in the National Assembly, is optimistic that the President can turn things around and steer the country back on a positive trajectory going forward.

The optimism notwithstanding, the lawmaker, known for being outspoken on national issues, warned that continued failure by the APC-led administration may force him to abandon the party and give the coalition a chance

According to him, “I am aware of the opposition coalition and have attended some of their meetings. I still believe the president can fix things, but if he fails, I may have to move. An overloaded ship will sink.”

On the current defections into the APC, the Borno Senator submitted that most of them were driven by political survival tactics rather than genuine commitment to the party’s ideals.

He said, “They are joining not because of principles but because of indirect stick-and-carrot politics, and that is dangerous”, warning that if the APC continues on its current trajectory, it risks collapse, regardless of who joins the party.

“As the President said, there’s a vacancy in the ship, but if you overload it, the ship will capsize, and everyone will go down with it,” he added.

Acknowledging that he still has faith in Tinubu’s leadership potential, Senator Ndume maintained that his continued allegiance to the APC fully depends on the President delivering on his electoral promises to Nigerians and not mere political rhetoric or propaganda.