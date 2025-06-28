  • Saturday, 28th June, 2025

Funeral Prayer in Absentia Held for Dantata in Kano

Funeral prayer in absentia (Salatul Ga’ib) was held on Saturday in Kano for the late business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, who died on Friday in Dubai at the age of 94.

The prayer, held at the Umar Bin Khattab Mosque in the Kano metropolis, was led by Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, Chairman of the Kano State Council of Ulamas.

Thousands of sympathisers, including prominent personalities such as the Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Barau Jibrin, attended the prayer to honour the memory of the deceased.

Speaking after the prayers, Khalil said Salatul Ga’ib is observed for Muslims who die outside their home country or in places where funeral rites cannot be performed.

He described the late Dantata as a devout Muslim, philanthropist, and community leader who lived a life of service and humility.

Dantata was a leading figure in Nigeria’s private sector, expanding his family’s legacy into a conglomerate with interests in construction, manufacturing, finance, agriculture, and oil and gas.

He was also renowned for his philanthropic works, having funded schools, hospitals, mosques, and welfare centres across Northern Nigeria through his foundation and personal initiatives.

He is expected to be buried in Madina, Saudi Arabia, in accordance with family arrangements. (NAN)

