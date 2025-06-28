FG Boosts Waterway Safety in Taraba with Life Jacket Initiative

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The federal government through the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, in collaboration with the Taraba State Government, has taken a significant step to enhance water transport safety in the state.

A consignment of life jackets was yesterday handed over to the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Jalingo Area Office, marking a crucial milestone in the campaign to reduce waterway accidents in Taraba.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, during the exercise emphasised the federal government’s commitment to safer inland water travel.

He stated that the initiative underscores the ministry’s dedication to fostering a safer waterway environment.

Oyetola, represented by the Director of Marine Conservation, Innovation and Technology, Hussieni Shettima, stated that the life jackets are expected to enhance the safety of thousands who rely on the Benue, Donga, and Taraba rivers for daily commute and commerce.

He noted that the success of the initiative depends on consistent adoption by the community, public awareness campaigns, and robust regulatory enforcement.

According to him, “This proactive measure is expected to reduce preventable accidents and save lives, given the crucial role inland waterways play in Taraba’s mobility and economy.

“The provision of essential safety equipment like life jackets has the potential to be a game-changer in enhancing waterway safety in the state,” he said.