Elevation Church Reflects on Decade of  Accelerate conference’s Global Impact

The Elevation Church has marked the 10th edition of its flagship Accelerate conference, reflecting on a decade of influence in shaping purpose-driven leadership across the globe.

The event attracted over 5,000 persons who gathered at the Conference Centre in Lekki, Lagos, as well as tens of thousands of virtual participants spanning Africa, Europe, and North America.

The event’s theme, ‘SHINE: Unleash His Glory’, reinforced the conference’s core mission , to equip leaders to drive transformational change in their communities, workplaces, and nations through faith-based principles.

Speaking on the significance of the conference, Lead Pastor at Elevation Church, Pastor Godman Akinlabi, described the 10-year journey as a “testament to God’s instruction and grace.”

He said, “Accelerate 2025 was not just another event; it was a divine mandate. As we reflect on the last decade, our charge remains clear: to empower individuals to unleash their God-given glory in solving the world’s toughest challenges through faith, wisdom, and leadership.”

The five-day event featured keynote sessions from leading voices in Christian ministry and leadership development, including Pastor Bola Akinlabi, Pastor Sam Oye, Apostle Joshua Selman, Pastor Jerry Eze, Pastor Yemi Davids, and Apostle Emmanuel Iren.

Attendees described the sessions as deeply transformational, with many highlighting renewed clarity of purpose and spiritual breakthroughs.

Beyond spiritual teachings, the conference also addressed marketplace leadership.

Dedicated sessions on professional impact encouraged attendees to integrate their faith into business and governance, while sharing practical frameworks for influence and innovation.

A major highlight of the programme was the graduation of participants from the Ministry Leaders Certificate Programme (MLCP), a structured, year-long initiative designed to mentor and equip emerging leaders for effective service. The ceremony also included the ordination of new pastors, many of whom were encouraged to take bold steps in pioneering ministries and mentoring younger and female leaders.

The event featured musical ministrations by gospel artiste Dunsin Oyekan, as well as moments of prophetic prayer and worship, further enhancing the spiritual atmosphere.

Organisers of the programme also revealed plans to evolve Accelerate from an annual programme into a year-round leadership development platform. New initiatives include monthly webinars, regional pop-up events, and the launch of Accelerate Small Groups to build vibrant global communities of faith-based professionals.

Co-pastors at The Elevation Church, Bola Akinlabi said, “We are entering a new phase of impact. The next decade of Accelerate will focus on consistent engagement, practical leadership growth, and deeper global reach.”

From its humble beginnings to becoming a global faith-leadership movement, the conference has established itself as a platform not only for inspiration but for actionable transformation.