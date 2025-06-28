Court Jails 14 Chinese Nationals for Cyberterrorism, Internet Fraud in Lagos

Wale Igbintade

Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos yesterday convicted and sentenced 14 Chinese nationals for cyberterrorism and internet fraud.

Justice Osiagor delivered the judgement after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) informed the court that the defendants had entered into a plea bargain agreement with the prosecution.

EFCC counsels, Spiff Owede and Temitope Banjo, urged the court to adopt the terms of the plea bargain and proceed to take the defendants’ guilty pleas.

The convicted individuals are: Su Zong Gen, Li Zhong Chang, Chen Gui Ping, Li Xiang Long, San Feng Zhang, Jia Yang, Jia Zhi Hao, Liu Chuang, Yu Hai Ging, Zhao Xiao Liang, Dai Li, Tao Kun, Mao Bu Yi, and Zhao Zi Cheng.

They were part of a syndicate of 792 suspected cryptocurrency investment and romance fraudsters arrested on December 19, 2024, in Lagos during a sting operation codenamed Eagle Flush Operation, carried out by the EFCC.

The defendants were arraigned on separate charges bordering on cyberterrorism and internet fraud.

One of the charges reads: “That you, Su Zong Gen, sometime in December 2024 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, wilfully caused to be accessed a computer system for the purpose of destabilising and destroying the economy and social structure of Nigeria, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 18 of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended, 2024).”

Initially, they all pleaded “not guilty” to the charges. However, during yesterday’s proceedings, they changed their pleas to “guilty.”

Following this, the prosecution applied for their conviction. The defence counsel, Segun Bello, did not oppose the application.

Consequently, Justice Osiagor convicted and sentenced each defendant to one-year imprisonment with an option of a N1,000,000 (one million Naira) fine.

The court also ordered the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to ensure that the convicts are deported to their country of origin within seven days of completing their sentences.

In addition, Justice Osiagor ordered the forfeiture of all items recovered from the convicts to the Federal Government of Nigeria.