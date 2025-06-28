Court Fixes July 9 to Hear Edo RTEAN N2bn Breach of Fundamental Rights Suit Against First Generation Bank

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State High Court has fixed July 9, 2025 to hear a breach of fundamental rights suit brought before it by the Chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Mr. Osakpamwan Eriyo, a first-generation bank.

In the suit, Eriyo is seeking N2 billion damages from the bank for allegedly freezing his account without a court order, adding that the bank violated his constitutional right to own movable property.

In the originating motion filed through his Counsel, Douglas Ugbonkwa, Eriyo claimed that the bank restricted access to his account without legal justification thereby causing him financial hardship as well as disrupting operations of RTEAN in Edo State Chapter.

Eriyo, who accused the bank of breaching his fundamental right to acquire and own property, said the suit was filed pursuant to Sections 43 and 44(1) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) and Article 14 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

In an affidavit to support the suit, Eriyo stated that he discovered the account restriction while attempting to pay RTEAN staff salaries.

Among reliefs sought by Eriyo was a declaration that the freezing of the account was unlawful and violated constitutional and African Charter provisions.

He is also asking for an order to immediately unfreeze the account as well as a perpetual injunction restraining First Bank from further infringing on his rights.

Beside the N2 billion in general and exemplary damages, Eriyo is asking for N450 million in additional exemplary damages, and 20 per cent monthly interest on the judgement sum until fully paid, and coverage of legal costs.