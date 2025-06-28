China’s Zero-Tariff Policy ‘ll Spur Africa Trade, Competitiveness, Says Tegbe

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Director General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Mr. Joseph Tegbe, has expressed confidence in the positive impact of China’s zero-tariff policy which removes import duties on 98 per cent of taxable goods from 53 African countries.

Tegbe affirmed that this policy will unlock trade opportunities and strengthen industrial competitiveness across the continent.

Speaking during a bilateral meeting in Abuja with a visiting delegation from the Central Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the NCSP helmsman said the landmark policy reflects China’s growing commitment to equitable trade relations and mutually beneficial development with Africa.

According to him, Nigeria stands to gain substantially from the policy, particularly in agricultural exports, value-added manufacturing, and technology partnerships.

He highlighted ongoing efforts of the country to leverage the policy through key national initiatives, including agricultural value chain development and emerging joint ventures with Chinese automobile manufacturers.

He said, “The zero-tariff regime is not just a policy gesture; it is a strategic lever for accelerating trade integration, scaling industrial output, and deepening economic resilience across Africa.”

The Chinese delegation was led by Vice President of Central Party School, Professor Gong Weibin, alongside senior officials from key departments of the institution. Also present was Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai.

Tegbe stated further the move was consistent with the broader outcomes of the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the 2024 China–Africa Economic and Trade Expo, both of which Nigeria actively participated in.

“We are aligning our national priorities with the momentum of China-Africa cooperation, and the zero-tariff framework provides a viable pathway to accelerate inclusive development,” he said.

In his remark, Weibin commended Nigeria’s growing role in Africa’s trade and governance landscape, adding that China remains committed to strengthening partnerships through policy exchange and civil service collaboration.

He also hinted at the work of the Central Party School in shaping governance models and fostering international institutional ties.

“Our long-standing interest in African development is rooted in mutual respect and shared aspirations. Nigeria is an important partner in this journey,” he said.