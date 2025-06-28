BIC Expands Personal Care Range in Nigeria

Fred Ojeh

One of the world leaders in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC, has introduced its Miss Soleil shaver to the Nigerian market, expanding access to its trusted personal care products.

Already a popular choice in several international markets, Miss Soleil, has also responded to the growing demand in Nigeria for high-quality razors that minimise irritation and bumps, and feature skin-friendly formulas tailored to women’s grooming needs.

This latest addition to BIC’s personal care portfolio reinforces the brand’s commitment to delivering high-quality, trusted and affordable products that bring simplicity and joy to everyday routines.

Marrying local grooming and personal care trends with global manufacturing excellence, the Miss Soleil shaver offers a smooth, gentle shave without sacrificing performance. Its triple-blade technology and ergonomic design deliver a blend of skin-friendly care with precision, offering a grooming experience that feels as good as it looks.

Beyond the necessity of personal grooming, the Miss Soleil shaver is designed to provide soft, skin-conscious care. It features a lubricating strip enriched with moisturising ingredients such as Aloe Vera and Vitamin E, offering hydration and relief for dry or sensitive skin.

Dermatologists often recommend razors with built-in moisturising elements because they help reduce friction and protect the skin barrier during shaving, particularly in humid climates or for individuals with easily irritated skin.

Equally important is the shaver’s comfortable, curved flower handle, which provides a secure grip and precise control during use. A well-designed grip can reduce hand fatigue and help prevent accidental nicks, making the shaving process both safer and more efficient. With a pivoting head that follows the body’s natural contours, Miss Soleil allows for smooth, effortless strokes that reach even the trickiest spots.

Highlighting the importance of products that are tailored to the unique needs of Nigerian women, Anthony Amahwe, General Manager, BIC Nigeria, said: “As a brand trusted by generations, we are proud to support the grooming journeys of Nigerian women with tools that combine functionality and elegance. Miss Soleil is a testament to BIC’s dedication to inclusivity in personal care, offering women a product that’s not only effective but also thoughtfully designed for their unique needs.”

Miss Soleil is now available at major retail outlets and supermarkets nationwide. Through BIC’s established distribution network, women across Nigeria can easily access this new addition to the company’s trusted personal care portfolio.

With a presence spanning over 160 countries, BIC continues to bring simplicity and joy to everyday life through innovative products that meet real consumer needs. The launch of Miss Soleil in Nigeria demonstrates the company’s commitment to creating high-quality, affordable essential products while making meaningful contributions to communities worldwide.