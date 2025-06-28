Bauchi Trains BRC, BATV Staff On Ethical Journalism, Digital Skills

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening state-owned media outfits in line with modern broadcasting standards under the leadership of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

This assurance was given by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Usman Shehu Usman, during the opening of a three-day capacity-building workshop for staff of Bauchi Radio Corporation (BRC) and Bauchi State Television Authority (BATV), held at the DEC Conference Center, Bauchi.

The training targets editors, reporters, producers, presenters, and other personnel from both radio and television stations. It is designed to enhance professionalism, uphold ethical standards, and boost digital proficiency in public broadcasting.

Usman stated that the government is not only focused on reviving BRC and BATV but also plans to recruit new staff to strengthen their operations.

He emphasised that no meaningful productivity can be achieved without capacity development, noting that the workshop was initiated in collaboration with the management of both stations to enhance skills, share knowledge, and improve content delivery.

“We expect improved performance in areas such as accurate reporting, sound editorial judgment, creative programming, and captivating storytelling.

“This training is a school in itself, providing a platform for discussion, in-depth analysis, and forecasting of future trends in broadcasting,” he said.

He described the training as a significant milestone in the state’s media development journey and urged participants to remain attentive and fully engaged throughout the sessions.

Hon. Usman reaffirmed the present administration’s support for a free, objective, and professional media landscape, which he said is essential for societal stability and peace.

He commended Governor Mohammed for approving the first-of-its-kind training, which is expected to uplift public service broadcasting in the state.

He also appreciated the roles played by media unions such as the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Radio, Television and Theatre Workers’ Union (RATTAWU), and regulatory agencies, urging continued cooperation for sustainable development in the sector.

For his part, the Head of Civil Service, Mohammed Sani Umar, lauded the ministry for organising the training in line with global best practices.

He encouraged civil servants, especially those in the media, to uphold professionalism, discipline, and the civil service code of conduct.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of BRC, Alhaji Umar Muhammad Shira, highlighted that the training aims to improve efficiency, responsiveness, and innovation.

He added that participants will learn the essentials of content development, audience engagement, and modern communication tools to remain competitive in today’s digital media environment.

Delivering a vote of thanks, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BRC and BATV, Alhaji Mohammed Inuwa Bello, appreciated the Governor and the Ministry for equipping media houses with modern tools and fostering professional growth among staff.

In their separate remarks, the NUJ State Chairman, Comrade Umar Saidu, and RATTAWU State Chairman, Comrade Sirajo Abdullahi Wunty, described the training as timely and vital.

They pledged to maintain strong partnerships with the government to advance media professionalism in Bauchi State.