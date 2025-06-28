Army Resource Centre DG Calls for Judicial Reform

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Director General of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Major General Garba Wahab (rtd), has called for judicial reform to address the challenges facing the judiciary and facilitate the quick dispensation of justice in Nigeria.

This call, he said, is timely, given the crucial role the judiciary plays in maintaining law and order, ensuring justice and upholding democracy.

General Wahab, however, stressed that justice delayed is justice denied.

The Director General who stated this in a chat with THISDAY, also noted that judicial reform would help tackle issues like case backlogs, inadequate judicial infrastructure and inefficient court processes.

Effective reform, he said, would also promote independence, accountability and transparency within the judiciary, ultimately enhancing public trust and confidence in the institution.

By advocating for reform, the Director General highlights the need for a more efficient and responsive judiciary that can meet the demands of a rapidly changing society.

Urging the judiciary to expedite judgments on terrorism cases, General Wahab emphasised the importance of the judiciary performing its role in punishing terrorists to deter impunity.

According to him, “The judiciary must be encouraged to perform because when there is no social justice, people will still misbehave seriously, even if we have the best police force. But once a case gets to court and we know that within two or three weeks, or a maximum of three months, the case will be resolved, then something positive will begin to happen. Therefore, people will have confidence in the judiciary’s ability to dispense justice in due time.”

Wahab also discussed the issue of duplication of functions by government institutions, stressing that responsibility must be clear.

“You can’t give the same responsibility to DSS, the police and civil defense in the same kind of security environment,” he said.

The National Assembly, he added, has a crucial role in reviewing the various acts governing these institutions.

“The National Security Adviser (NSA) must be allowed to perform its coordination job effectively, ensuring that the President’s discussions with security agencies are properly documented and referred back to the NSA,” he said.