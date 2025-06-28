Anioma People Salute APC, Tinubu Backing of Their State Creation

The Anioma people of Delta State comprising the nine predominantly Ibo speaking people of Aniocha north, Aniocha South, Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West, Ika North-east ,Ika South, Oshimili North, Oshimili South, and Ukwuani local government areas have expressed gratitude to government for support of the state creation.

The quest for Anioma State began in the 1950s under the leadership of Ojiba Ahaba Dennis Osadebe of blessed memory supported by late Idisi Dafe of Obiaruku, the king of Idumuje Ugboko at the time Obi Nwoko and late Sir George Orewa and late Chief Humphrey Iwerebon aka Mkpitime both from Ika.

The statement signed by Chief Osita Tonnie Oganah who is the Director of Media and Publicity of the Anioma State creation request went on to specifically thank the APC for giving the Anioma people a state of their own eventually beginning with the senate public hearing which begins on July 4,2025.

The priority given to the Anioma State creation request has been encouraging and should help in properly balancing the federation, which is currently skewed against the Ibos. Asaba was the first capital of Nigeria and was the theatre of genocide during the civil war, which ended in 1970.

If created, the state would be viable as enough oil and gas as well as mineral resources abound in the state. Asaba, the current capital of Delta State, has a modern and functional State House, Secretariat, Commissioners Quarters, others, so no new and expensive capital project will be embarked on. Warri, another city in Delta State equally boasts fitting infrastructure as well.

The statement also commended the two other senators from Delta state, Joel Onowakpo and Ede Dafinone for supporting the Anioma State creation request.

The current Anioma Senator from Delta North, Ned Nwoko is the champion and arrowhead of the struggle supported by traditional rulers, youths, artisans, market women as well as the thriving business, political and academic elite.