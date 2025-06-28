2025 Nigerian Army Day Celebration Begins with Jummat Service in Abuja

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army yesterday kick-started its 165th anniversary tagged ‘Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2025’, with a Special Jummat Service at Guards Brigade Central Mosque, Mambilla Barracks, Abuja.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, in his goodwill message, congratulated officers, soldiers, and their families on the occasion of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2025.

He said, “The commencement of this year’s celebration with Jumat Prayers and Interdenominational Church Services across our formations and units is both significant and symbolic. It is truly remarkable that the Nigerian Army is commemorating 162 years of dedicated service to our beloved fatherland. We mark this milestone with profound joy and gratitude to God, whose grace has brought us victories in numerous battles and challenges, granting us victory that reaffirms the Almighty God’s enduring love for our beloved nation.”

He tasked troops of the Nigerian Army to renew their commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty, protecting its territorial integrity and upholding the rights of all citizens.

According to him, “Let us also continue to work together, united in our quest for peace, stability, and lasting prosperity for our dear country. Globally, the Nigerian Army is recognised as a key player in regional security initiatives, contributing troops to various peacekeeping efforts and collaborating with international partners to combat terrorism and other security threats.

“While at home, the Nigerian Army is the backbone of our national defence, working tirelessly to protect our citizens, defend our territorial integrity, and support the civil authority to maintain law and order. From counter-insurgency efforts to peacekeeping missions, our soldiers have consistently exemplified professionalism, discipline, and commitment as a formidable force.”

He noted that the Nigerian Army stands as a force focused on victory and fully aware of the spiritual dimension of its fighting power.

The Army Chief stated that the Army attributes its successes in battle to God, as clearly expressed in its motto: “Victory is from God alone.”

He added, “I believe it was this deep sense of gratitude and desire for divine guidance that inspired our forebears to incorporate religious activities into the NADCEL, alongside other commemorative events. Our gathering today is therefore to thank the Almighty for His guidance through the past year and to seek His continued blessings in the days ahead.”

The NADCEL services, he said, also serve as a medium to honour fallen warriors, celebrate those still in active service, and pray for a brighter, stronger future for the Nigerian Army.