KEY Academy Shortlisted for World’s Best School Prize in Innovation

A 21st-century project-based school located in Lagos, KEY Academy has been named a Top 10 Finalist for the prestigious World’s Best School Prizes 2025 in the Innovation category. This makes it the first school in Nigeria and West Africa to be shortlisted in this category.

The World’s Best School Prizes, presented by T4 Education, are the world’s leading education awards. They celebrate schools that are making a real impact in their communities and transforming the lives of their students. The Innovation Prize specifically recognises schools that are driving systemic change through transformative models of teaching and learning.

“We’re honoured to be recognised on the global stage. This moment is not just about us. It’s a moment for Nigeria and all of West Africa to be proud of what’s possible in our education system,” said Damilola Okonkwo, Founder of KEY Academy.

Founded in 2019, KEY Academy was established on a bold vision: to reimagine what education can look like in Africa by offering children real-world learning through practicals, not just memorising facts for exams. From STEM and sustainability projects to arts and critical thinking, every aspect of the school’s curriculum is designed to nurture curiosity, collaboration, confidence and real-world competence in young learners.

The academy has pioneered an inquiry-led, project-based approach that connects classroom learning to real life. Students work in teams, pursue personal passions, and engage with mentors and industry experts. Leveraging the success of the primary school, it is launching a 15,000sqm secondary school campus and innovation hub in 2027.

The school also plans to scale its impact nationwide through a digital teacher training and accreditation platform, complemented by books, events, digital content and other educational resources. It recently hosted ChessMasters – Africa’s largest annual school chess tournament – which brought together over 500 young players from more than 100 schools. The tournament leveraged the game of chess to sharpen students’ critical thinking, problem-solving and decision-making skills. KEY Academy’s long-term vision is to drive education policy reform and catalyse lasting, multi-generational change that uplifts millions of Nigerians.

As a finalist, KEY Academy will be featured on a global platform to inspire other schools to adopt similar best practices – and now stands a chance to win a cash prize, which would further support its mission to democratise access to 21st-century project-based education in Nigeria.

“This nomination affirms what we’ve always believed – that children in Nigeria deserve world-class, 21st-century project-based education rooted in innovation and community,” Okonkwo concluded.