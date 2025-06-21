Shettima Flays Konduga Suicide Attack

* Says it’s heinous terrorism act against innocent civilians

* Pledges immediate govt response

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has condemned in strongest terms the suicide bombing attack that led to deaths at a local food joint in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State Friday night.

In a statement issued Saturday by his Media Assistant, Stanley Nkwocha, the vice-president described the incident as a heinous act of terrorism against innocent civilians.

He urged relevant agencies to expedite investigations into the incident and ensure that victims and families of the deceased receive urgent support.

Shettima expressed the Federal Government’s commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice, even as he extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Borno State.

According to him, “The Federal Government will not relent in our efforts to ensure that those responsible for this despicable act face the full weight of the law.

“Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones in this senseless act of violence. The government stands with them in this difficult time and will provide all necessary support.

“The administration of President Bola Tinubu remains committed to restoring lasting peace and security to the North-east and all parts of Nigeria. We will not allow our enemies to undermine the progress we have made in degrading their capabilities.”