NNPC Spokesman, Soneye, Resigns

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Olufemi Soneye, has resigned from his position at the national oil company.

Soneye, who is stepping aside after spending 20 months in office, said the decision will allow him to devote more time to his family and attend to his personal responsibilities.

At the time his appointment was announced on October 18, 2023, the NNPC described him as a seasoned journalist with full-time and freelance experiences at some of the world’s most respected publications.

It added the countries he practiced included Nigeria, Australia, and the United States of America, stressing that he would lead the company’s corporate communications team and drive its brand penetration, strategic communications initiatives, and stakeholder management.

In a note announcing his departure from the NNPC, Soneye thanked his colleagues at the national oil company for their support, describing it as invaluable. A replacement is yet to be announced by the oil company.

“I wish to inform you that I have stepped aside from my role as Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd. Your role in building a vibrant and effective communications presence for our national energy company has been nothing short of invaluable.

“This decision will allow me to devote more time to my family and attend to personal responsibilities that now require my closer presence. It has been a profound honour to serve both the company and our country, and to contribute in my own way to the ongoing transformation of NNPC,” Soneye added.

“I am deeply grateful for the trust reposed in me, the opportunities granted, and the incredible professionals both within and outside the organization with whom I have worked.

“I remain a steadfast supporter and ambassador of NNPC Ltd wherever I go. I enjoin you, dear colleagues, to continue your robust, balanced, and constructive reportage in support of the Company’s noble mission and strategic role in Nigeria’s energy future.”

There has recently been a restructuring at the NNPC, starting with the removal of the erstwhile Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mele Kyari, by President Bola Tinubu on April 2, and his replacement by Bayo Ojulari.