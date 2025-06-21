Naija Brand Chick, Flex Finance Partner to Champion Smarter Business Spending Across Africa

Tosin Clegg

The NBC trade fairs have become a well-established affair among many Nigerians who take delight in attending and getting the best offers from niches such as fashion, beauty, food, drinks, hair, among other offerings. Led by Nelly Agbogu, a bold voice for African entrepreneurship and one of the continent’s most impactful business coaches and visibility experts, the fairs have expanded beyond the shores of Nigeria. They have helped thousands of entrepreneurs go from side hustlers to structured businesses and from unknown to unforgettable.

In line with the wealth of her impact and reach, Flex Finance, Africa’s leading and most trusted spend management platform, announces the appointment of Nelly Agbogu, widely known as NaijaBrandChick (NBC), as its official brand ambassador.

The signing ceremony took place a few days ago in Lagos, marking a significant milestone in the partnership between Flex and NBC. The event brought together select members of the Flex Finance team, representatives from the NBC brand, and a number of special guests.

It was an atmosphere of optimism and shared vision, as both parties expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration and its potential to drive innovation in financial management and brand integration. The agreement was expected to unlock new opportunities and further strengthen Flex Finance’s presence in Nigeria’s evolving tech and business landscape.

Chief Marketing Officer at Flex Finance, Omoyeni Olulana said, “Naija Brand Chick is an active Flex user and embodies the kind of intentionality, resilience, and bold vision that the brand was created to champion.

“She understands the benefits that flex brings for businesses, and from the outset, she’s always giving us glowing remarks. She’s not just building successful ventures but she’s shaping a movement of financially empowered entrepreneurs who are rewriting Africa’s growth story. That’s the kind of impact we want our brand to fuel.”

“Since I started using Flex, I finally have full control over how my business spends,” said Nelly, founder of NaijaBrandChick. “Whether you’re managing N5 million or N500 million, you need to know exactly who’s spending, what they’re spending on, and why. Flex gives you that kind of visibility, end-to-end. It takes the chaos out of spending and replaces it with structure, clarity, and peace of mind. That’s the kind of control every growing business needs to scale with confidence.”

The brand powers thousands of businesses across the continent, helping them take full control of company spending. Trusted by finance teams and business owners alike, Flex offers real-time visibility, robust approval workflows, and smart corporate cards.

The result is end-to-end clarity and control over every business spend.