Kamaru Usman Still Nightmarish?

Since emerging as UFC Welterweight champion in 2015, Nigeria Nightmare, Kamaru Usman has been nightmarish, brutally destroying his opponents and was on his way to a sixth title defense in August 2022, when Leon Edwards caught him with a devastating head kick in the fifth round of their title fight. Usman went on to lose to Edwards. Two other losses stretched his losing streak to almost four years, making UFC commentators to opine that his better days were behind him. Last Saturday, however, the Benin City-born defeated Joaquin Buckley, to officially return to the welterweight top five and in good stead at regaining his title. With the former wrestler now at the wrong side of his 30’s, will he be able to withstand the pace and agility of his younger opponent in his attempt at getting back to the top?

After nearly two years on the shelf, his first fight in 1,316 days, the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’, Kamaru Usman, stepped back inside the Octagon at UFC Atlanta and delivered a vintage performance, handily defeating Joaquin Buckley and snapping his three-fight losing skid.

The welterweight bout between former champion Usman, ranked No. 5, and No. 7 ranked Joaquin Buckley headlined the UFC Atlanta fight card at State Farm Arena.

The former UFC welterweight champion showcased the skills that made him one of the pound-for-pound best fighters in the world, employing elite wrestling combined with timely and technical striking.

Getting back into the win column is no easy task for a guy with notoriously bad knees, 25 career fights, and staring down the barrel of turning 40. Still, the former welterweight world champion made it look ridiculously easy. However, it was anything but.

“The battle’s never done. I mean, it’s never done,” Usman said during his post-fight interview. “It’s a mountain that you have to climb each and every time you get back in there. It’s difficult to get in there. I know people watch at home and just kind of talk about fighters: ‘Oh, this fighter’s bad, this fighter’s this, this fight.’ It takes a lot to get in there. You have to respect each and every fighter who’s willing to put their life on the line to get in there.

“But each and every time you get in here, you’re going to battle that. That’s what I’m used to doing. Champions aren’t just—you don’t just wake up a champion. You’ve got to build yourself into being a champion. Like I said, I have a great support system, so we’re back up and we’re back climbing.”

This 170 lb pound weight class has given UFC fans some of the most memorable bouts ever seen and includes five UFC Hall of Famers. With Usman at the top for 1,267 days before he was eventually stripped of his title by Leon Edwards at UFC 278.

Usman fought back tears as he stood in the center of the Octagon on Saturday night, finally back in the win column after more than three years.

It was his first win since November 2021, and a performance that silenced doubts about whether “The Nigerian Nightmare” still had what it takes.

“It’s been a while,” Usman said in an emotional post-fight interview. “I needed to get that monkey off my back. I know I’m still able to do this at the highest level. … I expected him to be really tough, which he was. He’s a very talented guy. I show love and respect to all of these guys because I know what it takes to work and get here.”

The win marked a major turning point for Usman, who had suffered back-to-back losses to Edwards and a short-notice defeat to rising star Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight.

Recalling on how the moniker ‘Nigerian Nightmare,’ which he shares with other acclaimed athletes like Christian Okoye and Samuel Peter originated, Usman, during a conversation on the PBD podcast revealed that ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ was a title he heard as a child, often bestowed upon athletes who displayed exceptional prowess in their respective sports.

According to Usman, being tagged as a ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ was a source of pride for individuals of Nigerian descent. He likened it to a symbol of prestige, akin to carrying a pride flag that signified a reputation for being a formidable force in sports.

Usman acknowledged that the moniker didn’t resonate as strongly during his amateur wrestling days due to the sport’s lesser mainstream appeal. However, upon rising to prominence in mixed martial arts (MMA), it became an integral part of his brand, aligning with his accomplishments in combat sports

Despite his setbacks in recent fights, Usman remains resolute in his ambition to reclaim his status at the top. His determination to rebuild and return to his winning ways was finally accomplished last Saturday.

That changed on June 14, when Usman beat Buckley with a vintage performance in the UFC Atlanta main event.

Having reminded the division of his presence, Usman is after a second stint as champion. And to get there, the 38-year-old has been told to stay away from one “crazy” contender. American former professional mixed martial artist, Daniel Cormier assessed what should come next for ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ after UFC Atlanta.

While Usman has dismissed a fight with Belal Muhammad, Cormier actually sees that as his best option, especially if it means avoiding a showdown with Sean Brady instead.

“What I’m not doing is — I’m looking at the top five, or top three, and going, ‘Which one do I want?’

“You don’t want Sean Brady. Sean Brady is crazy, and he is young,” Cormier added. “It would be like fighting Joaquin Buckley again.”

Brady is on a charge in the division, with his recent victory over Leon Edwards in London elevating him to the No. 2 spot at 17 pounds.

During his post-fight press conference in Atlanta, the former champion staked his claim for the first shot at whoever emerges as champion from Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev’s expected title fight later this year.

“Absolutely (I want the title shot next),” Usman said. “I only really had to use one skill tonight, and everyone knows I can knock you out with my hands but if you give me that, I’m gonna take it.

“Let’s be honest, I’m the biggest (name) in the division and this is about entertainment, the UFC is an entertainment company. You want to make the biggest fight, it’s gonna be (me against) the winner of (Della Maddalena) vs. Islam.”

How well Usman finds his way to the top remains to be seen, considering he is closer to 40 years, while most of his contenders are still relatively young. Except that he would have to roll back the years and prove that he is as nightmarish as ever.