Iran, Israel Trade Air Attacks as Conflict Enters Second Week

Sunday Ehigiator with agency report

Israel has launched strikes on dozens of targets in Iran, including missile production sites, and Iran fired a barrage of missiles that hit near industrial facilities in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba and the northern city of Haifa, as the conflict between the two sides entered its second week.



An Iranian nuclear scientist was killed yesterday morning following an Israeli strike in Tehran, according to the Israeli public broadcaster Kan.



The news followed reports from the Iranian media saying that a residential building in the capital’s central Gisha district was hit by a drone strike.

Israel has killed several nuclear scientists since it started attacking Iran on June 13, according to Al Jazeera.



A hospital in Tehran was hit in a separate Israeli missile strike, the third such medical facility damaged in the past eight days, Iran’s health ministry was quoted by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) as saying. There were no immediate reports of casualties from the hospital strike, but six ambulances were damaged, the ministry said.



Despite the attacks, thousands of Iranians took to the streets of Tehran following yesterday’s prayers to denounce Israel and the US for the deadly attacks in the country.



In the northwestern province of Kermanshah, a medical clinic was also hit, leaving it completely damaged, according to Press TV.

Both Iran and Israel have been exchanging allegations of targeting medical facilities, which is prohibited by international humanitarian law.

In a statement, Israel’s Defence Minister Israeli Katz said he has instructed the military to intensify attacks on “symbols of the regime” in Tehran, aiming to destabilise it.



“We must strike at all the symbols of the regime and the mechanisms of oppression of the population, such as the Basij [militia], and the regime’s power base, such as the Revolutionary Guard,” Katz said.



Earlier yesterday, at least seven people were lightly injured after Iranian missile strikes hit Beersheba, the largest city in the Negev desert in southern Israel, according to Israeli media.

The attack temporarily shut the city’s central rail station and damaged several buildings including the Microsoft office located inside a technology park, which is also near an Israeli army military telecommunications branch.

After air raid sirens sounded later yesterday, Israeli media reported there were potential impacts in Tel Aviv, Beersheba and Haifa. At least 23 people were injured in Haifa, according to Israeli emergency service, Magen David Adom.

“The south of Israel is more sparsely populated, and the one missile that we could see landed before the beginning of business hours, so there were no people in the offices, presumably,” Al Jazeera’s Nour Odeh, reporting from Amman, Jordan said.

Against the backdrop of deadly exchanges, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in the Swiss capital, Geneva, ahead of a meeting with his French, German, British and European Union counterparts.

Before Israel launched its assault on Iran on last week, Tehran was engaged in diplomatic talks with the United States in an attempt to end the long-running dispute over its nuclear programme.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff had planned to meet Araghchi in Oman on June 15, but the meeting was cancelled after Israel attacked.

In an appearance at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Friday, Araghchi said the Israeli attacks were a “betrayal” of diplomatic efforts.

“We were supposed to meet with the Americans on 15 June to craft a very promising agreement for peaceful resolution of the issues fabricated over our peaceful nuclear programme,” said Araghchi.

“It was a betrayal of diplomacy and unprecedented blow to the foundations of international law,” he said.

Ahead of the Iran-Europe talks, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the only way to end the conflict is for Israel to stop its air attacks.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that Ali Shamkhani, a close adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was seriously wounded in an Israeli attack a week ago, was now in stable condition after round-the-clock efforts of doctors.

“I am alive and ready to sacrifice myself,” Tasnim quoted Shamkani as saying in a message.