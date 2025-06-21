Group Seeks Decisive Action against Insecurity, Mass Killings

.Galaxy Backbone, NPF sign MoU on smart police stations

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Institute for Humanitarian Studies and Social Development (IHSD) in Nigeria has called on African leaders and the global community to act decisively against the growing scourge of insecurity, displacements, and mass killings across the continent.

The call came as the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) and Galaxy Backbone signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in a move to improve policing through smart police stations nationwide.

The Registrar of the Institute, Dr. Francis Origa, made the call during a press conference in Abuja to mark the 2025 ‘World Refugee Day on June 20’.

Origa lamented the worsening humanitarian crises driven by unchecked violence, bad governance, and systemic neglect.

He explained that the scale of suffering in conflict-affected regions, particularly in Nigeria, demands leadership that prioritises people and upholds human dignity above political expediency.

“The insecurity we see across Nigeria and Africa is an undeniable driver of displacement, hunger, and human suffering. This day is not just about remembrance, it’s a call to action,” he said.

The event also kickstarted the official opening of nominations for the Pan-African Humanitarian Leadership Award (TPAHLA) 2025, themed, “Honouring Heroes, Forging Forward.”

The award aims to recognise individuals and institutions making outstanding contributions to refugee welfare, peacebuilding, and humanitarian innovation across the continent and Africans in the diaspora.

Origa stated that TPAHLA was founded to spotlight Africa’s unsung heroes, who are advocating for peace, sheltering displaced families, condemning ethnic cleansing, and building grassroots solutions to crises often ignored by mainstream platforms.

“TPAHLA is our way of recognising those working day and night from researchers and policy advocates to community builders and spiritual leaders who keep the flame of hope burning for millions of displaced people,” he added.

According to him, “This year’s award ceremony, he said is scheduled for October 15–19, 2025, in Abuja and is expected to host over 500 delegates from more than 30 African countries.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Backbone (GBB) and the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate and deploy technology for the creation of smart police stations across Nigeria.

Speaking after signing the MoU, the Managing Director of GBB, Prof. Ibrahim Adeyanju, emphasised the importance of the collaboration which will enhance digitallised policing.

“Today’s agreement represents more than a partnership—it reflects a shared vision for a smarter, more resilient, and inclusive Nigeria.

“Our collaboration with the Nigeria Police Trust Fund brings cutting-edge technology into the heart of Nigeria’s security architecture through the deployment of smart police stations.

“These initiatives reflect our firm commitment to innovation, trust, and nation-building,” he said.

Speaking further, he said that under the terms of the agreement, GBB would provide high-speed fibre connectivity, cloud platforms, and secure digital infrastructure to support the deployment of smart police stations.

“These stations will be equipped with advanced ICT tools to enhance real-time communication, surveillance, data sharing, and operational efficiency within the Nigeria Police Force.

“The partnership is expected to significantly improve public safety outcomes by enabling more data-driven decision-making, improved incident response times, and greater transparency in law enforcement.

“This initiative reinforces Galaxy Backbone’s strategic role as the digital backbone of government operations, enabling secure, interoperable platforms that support innovation, governance, and national development.

“The agreement with the Nigeria Police Trust Fund is a bold step toward building a more secure and technologically advanced Nigeria,” Adeyanju said.

The Executive-Secretary of NPTF, Mohammed Sheidu, in his remarks noted that, “this initiative is part of broader efforts to modernise police force and enhance its effectiveness in maintaining law and order.”

He also disclosed that “this partnership would digitalise police stations across all geopolitical zones, and it will introduce digital systems for collecting and sorting data as well as connecting police stations to one another