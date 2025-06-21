Davido Revs-up ‘5 Alive’ Tour 

Plans, Drops Stunning Music Video

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Superstar artiste, Davido is gearing up for his highly anticipated tour, scheduled to commence in Los Angeles on July 13.

Dubbed ‘5 Alive’, the major part of the tour will take the five time Grammy nominee across several iconic venues in the United States, including the famous State Farm Arena in Atlanta and Barclays Centre in Texas.

This is as after weeks of anticipation, he released the music video for his hit single ‘With You’ featuring Omah Lay. ‘With You’ has found its way into the charts and the hearts of millions since it emerged as fans’ favourite from the album, which packs 17 tracks featuring star-studded guest appearances from both Nigerian and international.

The stunning visuals capture the song’s exciting ambiance through the viral social dance moves replicated by a backdrop of dancers. The song, produced by super producer Tempoe, combined the melodic fusion of Highlife and Funk, popularised in the 1970s and 80s in Nigeria by stars like Bright Chimezie, the Zigima king.

In a heartwarming moment, the highlife legend also made a guest appearance in the music video, replicating his famous dance moves flanked by Davido and Omah Lay. Following the release of his new album, the multi-award-winning singer announced 13 dates, including popular venues in the US and UK for the ‘5 Alive’ tour.

Davido, who had announced 10 dates, will make two stops in Canada. The ‘5 Alive’ tour will visit the famous 19,000-capacity Scotia Bank Arena and the 10,000-seater Place Bell. He earlier added the 60,000 capacity Tottenham Hotspur stadium in the United Kingdom as part of the tour.

At the tour, Davido will thrill fans with his hit singles, including songs from his recently released fifth album, ‘5ive’. He will be joined by other supporting acts Victony, Odumodublvck, and Morravey. Davido was billed to headline a concert alongside American hip hop icon 50 Cent and multi-Grammy-winning singer Mary J Blige.

His decision to pull out of the 50 Cent Legacy concert was hinged on principle and respect for his craft. As part of his tour plans, Davido confirmed speculation about a major creative collaboration with Nigerian producer, singer, songwriter, Cobhams Asuquo as the official music director of the tour, posting: “Let’s rock.”