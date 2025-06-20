Tinubu: Sani Has Changed Kaduna from Toxic Place to State with Life, Progress and Peace

•Lauds state’s transformation, pledges support

•Honours Col. Umar with CFR as democracy hero

•President, others storm A’lbom Saturday for Eno’s reception into APC

Deji Elumoye in Abuja, John Shiklam in Kaduna and Okon Bassey in Uyo





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, said the Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has changed the state from a toxic, uncontrollable environment to a state with life, progress, and development.

Tinubu, who described Sani as “my comrade” and commended him for having performed wonders spoke at a grand reception at the Murtala Square, Kaduna, after commissioning some projects executed by the governor.

Tinubu described Sani as “an agent of change”, said, “We have seen a governor Uba Sani, an agent of change, stability, love, unity, and progress.

“Uba Sani has performed wonders and changed the environment from a toxic, uncontrollable environment to a state of life, progress, and development. I say thank you, my comrade.”

The president also expressed deep gratitude for the warm reception extended to him, affirming his longstanding connection to the state.

“I am pleased to be back here in Kaduna State. I share a very long-standing and meaningful connection throughout my journey in life — in politics, in business, and in the pursuit of democracy and fundamental rights,” he said.

Reflecting on his past collaborations with notable figures from the state, the president said he had the privilege of working alongside “many of Kaduna’s distinguished sons and daughters.”

He used the occasion to acknowledge their significant contributions to national development.

Tinubu also corrected the omission of Dangiwa Umar, a former military governor, who also played a prominent role in the struggle for June 12 from his recent Democracy Day broadcast.

“Let me use this opportunity to correct an omission. Some of those people that I missed out during the June 12 broadcast at the National Assembly include Colonel Dangiwa Umar (rtd).

“Today, let me correct that by honouring him with the CFR (Commander of the Federal Republic).”

He further commending Sani’s people-focused development strategy, particularly in youth empowerment.

“Today I have seen an example of people-oriented commitment to a development agenda. The governor has established not only critical sectors to change and develop the minds of our youths but also opportunities for them to excel.

“Senator Uba Sani, the great people of Kaduna love you — and that love reflects our shared commitment to democracy, justice and the dignity of life,” he said.

Reaffirmed his confidence in the governor’s leadership, he said, “You are a good leader, and I am very happy we have to work with you,” adding also that the security situation in the state had improved compared with previous years.

“I remember when I came for campaigns, we had to go to Birnin Gwari with a battalion of security. I have it on good authority that you can move to Birnin Gwari today around midnight without fear of attack,” he said.

Tinubu noted that peace was the “hallmark of development,” without which no meaningful development could take place.

He said he was impressed with the rising profile of the state and reiterated the federal government’s readiness to support its development goals.

“I am proud to say that Kaduna is rising again, and we will work with you. In every aspect of your development agenda, we will do our best to ensure we achieve the vision of progress and prosperity,” he said.

On infrastructure, Tinubu emphasised plans to implement key projects.

“Don’t forget the light rail project — it is on our focus. We are going to do it, and we will do it together,” he assured the state, promising strong federal collaboration in the transformation of the state.

The president, therefore, called on other states to emulate Kaduna’s initiatives, particularly in youth training.

“The Skills Development Centre we jointly commissioned today is an attribute sub-nationals should follow. Whatever we need to do together, we will do it,” he said.

In his address, the governor, paid glowing tribute to the president, describing his visit as “more than a ceremony but a profound affirmation that leadership, when grounded in empathy and vision, can change destinies.”

The governor commended Tinubu’s administration for its unwavering support, especially in restoring security and fostering development across the state.

Sani hailed the transformative impact of Tinubu’s policies, noting that, “For every farmer, who once abandoned his fertile land out of fear, for every mother who can access healthcare without worry, your leadership is a beacon of light.”

He also expressed gratitude for being awarded the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), describing it as recognition of “the sacrifices of yesterday paving the way for the triumphs of tomorrow,” particularly regarding his role in the historic June 12 movement.

A major highlight of the event was the unveiling of 100 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses, part of a broader transportation overhaul.

The governor commended the president for supporting in executing the Kaduna transportation master plan.

“You provided the sum of N100 billion in the 2025 budget of the federal government for the Kaduna Light Rail Transit (KLRT). Mr. President, you have always been there for Kaduna State. We owe you a debt of gratitude,” Sani said.

Among those who attended the occasion were former Vice-President Namadi Sambo, governors of Kwara, Imo, Ogun, Lagos, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Jigawa, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Edo and Sokoto.

Others included Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin; ministers, and traditional rulers, among others.

Tinubu, Others Storm A’lbom Tomorrow for Eno’s Grand Reception into Ruling APC

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, said it was set for the grand reception of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Bassey Eno and his team into the APC.

The event is scheduled to hold on Saturday, June 21, 2025, by 12:00pm at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

The National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, will formally receive Eno and his team into the party, following an official presentation by the Akwa Ibom State APC Chairman, Obong Stephen Ntukekpo.

The event will be graced by Tinubu, who will officially welcome Eno into the progressive fold.

A statement by the Chairman, Media & Publicity Sub-Committee of the party, Hon. Aniekan Umanah, added that those expected included the Chief host and President of the Senate, Godswill Obot Akpabio.

He stressed that the presence of the Senate President would further underscore the spirit of unity and political alignment between Akwa Ibom State and the federal government.

“This moment marks a significant milestone in fostering collaboration for the progress and prosperity of the state,” he stated.

Other dignitaries expected include members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, the APC National Working Committee, senior party chieftains, and key political stakeholders from across the country.

The party also invited traditional rulers, political leaders, women and youth groups, and all citizens and residents of Akwa Ibom State to be part of the historic celebration.

“Come and join us in giving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Senate President, and other distinguished guests a rousing welcome as we celebrate unity, progress, and the rising hope of Akwa Ibom State under the APC,” the statement stated.