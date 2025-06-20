Rivers Administrator Defends Hiked N1.846trn 2025 Budget in Senate

•Prioritizes peace, infrastructure, economic recovery

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Rtd), yesterday defended the proposed 2025 budget of N1.846 trillion before the Senate Ad Hoc Committee on Emergency Rule Oversight, outlining an ambitious financial blueprint aimed at stabilizing the state under emergency rule and preparing for a return to democratic governance.

The budget figure showed an increase of about N400billion from the initial N1.49trn presented to the two chambers of the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking before the committee at the National Assembly, Ibas expressed gratitude to the Senate for its rigorous oversight and reaffirmed the commitment of the interim administration to transparency, accountability, and inclusive development.

In a detailed presentation, the Sole Administrator explained the proposed 2025 budget, which is N1.846 trillion against a projected revenue of N1.49 trillion, was increased by 15% to integrate first-quarter expenditures from the previous administration to maintain fiscal accuracy and transparency.

The adjustment reflects an additional 15% increase, largely to accommodate new and urgent projects which constitute 70 per cent of the money Bill.

IIbas said it is guided by the Rivers State Development Plan (2017-2027) and places a strong emphasis on restoring order and repositioning the state for long-term growth.

He explained that substantial funding is earmarked for military-civilian coordination, community security, intelligence operations, and early-warning systems.

He also said resources will also support unified command structures to reduce fragmentation across security agencies.

Ibas explained that N324.5 billion has been proposed for roads, bridges, and urban-rural transport to catalyze commerce and mobility.

He also said an additional N38.85 billion is set aside for erosion control, shoreline protection, and climate adaptation infrastructure.

With N10 billion allocated to boost staple crop production and N4.5 billion for the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Program (RAAMP), he said the state aims to unlock N45 billion in rural infrastructure.

He also stated that a further N3.5 billion will be used to modernize agriculture and expand food processing industries – initiatives expected to generate 16,000 jobs over two years.

On healthcare and education, Ibas said the government plans to relocate and expand the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital with a N55 billion investment.

He said N50 billion will go towards upgrading zonal hospitals; N30 billion committed to secondary education; additional allocations of N5.75 billion for primary school rehabilitation and N1.5 billion for inclusive special education.

He said N2.5 billion is allocated for women’s economic empowerment initiatives and that youth innovation centre will be established with N3 billion.

IIbas noted that N20bn had been set aside for the recapitalization of the Rivers State Microfinance Bank aims to expand credit access to MSMEs, particularly those led by youth and women.

The Sole Administrator said N25 billion is dedicated to affordable housing for middle-income earners and the rehabilitation of public housing adding that emphasis will be placed on job creation through construction and urban regeneration projects.

On pension and civil service reforms, he said over N117 billion has been budgeted for pensions and employee benefits, including a N50 billion fund to begin clearing outstanding arrears.

He said his administration will implement the Employee Compensation Act and introduce group life insurance schemes for civil servants.

He noted that Rivers State outperformed its 2024 revenue target, recording N1.04 trillion in actual income – 31.6% above the N800.39 billion target.

The expenditure he noted was contained at N740.7 billion, falling 6.6% below budget.

He however acknowledged documentation gaps from the early months of emergency governance, attributing them to transitional administrative shifts.

He clarified that the budget retains appropriations for offices and functions of suspended political actors, signaling readiness for a return to democratic governance when conditions allow.

“This budget is not only an emergency response – it is a roadmap to healing and rebuilding,” he said.

He appealed for the Senate’s continued support and scrutiny, expressing confidence that the budget could serve as a powerful instrument for rebuilding Rivers State, restoring public trust, and renewing the social contract between government and citizens.”

Consequently, the Senate Ad Hoc Committee on Oversight of Emergency Rule in Rivers State commended the structure and priorities of the 2025 budget as amended, affirming that the process has remained largely faithful to the original estimates initiated by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Speaking at the end of a budget defence session, the Committee Chairman, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, disclosed that about 85% of the 2025 budget was originally developed by the Fubara administration prior to the declaration of emergency rule.

He said the remaining 15%, was adjusted by the new economic team to accommodate “new and urgent projects” reflective of the state’s current needs.

Among the most notable additions to the revised budget, according to them is a N50 billion provision for the settlement of outstanding pensions and gratuities.

Bamidele described the initiative as “a people-centred intervention and applauded the Sole Administrator for prioritising the welfare of retired civil servants who, he said, “have served the state with dedication and now deserve their entitlements.”

The Committee further lauded the overall budget composition, highlighting its heavy capital expenditure focus.

Bamidele said, “Over 70% of the budget is dedicated to capital expenditure, while less than 30% goes to recurrent spending, with a negligible amount for overheads or consumables.

“This is a commendable standard that we urge other state governments to emulate to ensure the delivery of tangible democratic dividends.”

During the session, Bamidele noted that the Committee sought clarifications on various aspects of the budget.

He said the Sole Administrator and key members of the economic team – including the Accountant General and the Permanent Secretary – provided “comprehensive responses and relevant documentation.”

As proceedings wrapped up, Senator Bamidele announced that while the full Committee would adjourn, several senior officials from the Rivers economic team had been asked to remain in Abuja over the weekend for continued technical engagements.

This, he said, would aid in finalising the Committee’s draft report.

He said: “Our intention is to produce a draft report by Monday,” Bamidele stated, “after which the Committee will reconvene to review and adopt it before presenting our recommendations to the Senate plenary next week.”

The Senate had constituted the Ad Hoc Committee following the controversial emergency rule declared in Rivers State amid political tensions.

The Committee’s work is seen as critical to ensuring fiscal discipline and democratic oversight under the transitional administration.