PalmPay, Glo Unveil “Recharge and Win Bonanza 2” to Reward Customers

Nigeria’s leading fintech, PalmPay, has teamed up once again with digital Solution provider, Globacom, to launch the second edition of the “Recharge and Win Bonanza”.

The exciting campaign offers users who purchase Glo airtime and data via the PalmPay app the chance to win amazing prizes.

According to a joint statement issued in Lagos, the promotion will run from June 19th to August 8th, 2025.

“A weekly live raffle draw will be held and streamed on PalmPay’s official social media channels throughout the campaign. Customers who make Glo transactions through the PalmPay app will stand a chance to win prizes such as the iPhone 15 Pro, Infinix Hot 40, and many other exciting items”, the statement indicated.

It explained that every transaction above N500 gives participants an extra shot at winning, adding that daily social media challenges will also offer participants a chance to win cash prizes.

Additionally, PalmPay users can enjoy up to 6% cashback when they buy Glo airtime and data through the PalmPay app. As an added bonus, customers who have not subscribed to a Glo data plan in the last 90 days will receive a 100% bonus on their recharge during the campaign period.

Subscribers can log onto http://bit.ly/PalmPaySms to participate in the promo.

Speaking on the new promotion, Head of Billers, PalmPay Limited, Wayne Ruppel, said: “This collaboration is a major step in our mission to deliver MORE – more support, more rewards, and more innovation to our customers.

“Partnering with Glo, a leader in the telecommunications sector, is a testament to our shared commitment to improving everyday experiences for all Nigerians. We are excited to reward our users and encourage everyone to take full advantage of this exciting opportunity.

“PalmPay has transformed the digital payment landscape with its easy-to-use and reliable payment app. Offering free transfers, access to over 30 different services on its app, and a network of mobile money agents and merchants, it has rapidly grown to be a preferred payment platform for over 35 million users across Nigeria.

“We are therefore delighted to offer our customers the opportunity to win amazing prizes”.

Also speaking on the promo, Globacom expressed delight at creating additional value for its subscribers through unique customer-appreciation schemes.

“Our partnership with PalmPay on the ‘Glo with ‘PalmPay bonanza” perfectly underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional value and experiences. Over the years, we have always sought innovative ways to enrich the lives of our customers. We, therefore, enjoin our subscribers to utilize the opportunity provided by the bonanza and enjoy the many benefits it offers”.

Throughout the campaign period, PalmPay and Glo will work together to deliver exceptional customer experience, reward loyalty and reinforce their shared mission to make digital transactions more accessible, rewarding and secure for millions of Nigerians.