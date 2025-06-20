Ogun West Governorship Aspiration: The Chain is Broken, the Siege is Over

By Kayode Oladele

The long-standing dream of Ogun West to produce a democratically elected governor is no longer just a quiet hope—it has become a powerful and unified movement. What once existed as a hushed conversation among political elites has transformed into a loud and assertive call for equity, justice, and inclusion. The tide is turning. The chain is broken. The siege is over.

The rising tempo of the Ogun West governorship aspiration ahead of the 2027 elections is not merely political rhetoric—it is the cry of a people who have borne the brunt of systemic marginalization since the creation of Ogun State in 1976. For nearly five decades, Ogun Central and Ogun East have rotated the governorship seat, while Ogun West—despite its significant economic and demographic contributions—has remained politically sidelined.

Today, the people of Yewa and Awori are no longer pleading; they are demanding their rightful place at the leadership table. This growing political consciousness is reflected in the birth of strategic advocacy groups such as the Ogun West Initiative, which are organizing grassroots mobilization and intensifying public engagement.

The movement is no longer confined to partisan interests or ethnic advocacy—it has become a unifying call across political parties, religious institutions, traditional rulers, civil society groups, and everyday citizens. The message is simple: It is time for Ogun West.

Prominent among the champions of this cause is Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Yayi), whose recent political re-alignment to Ogun West and his proactive legislative and constituency development efforts have positioned him as the most visible and viable aspirant to break the age-long jinx.

At the recent Third Session of the Twelfth Synod of the Diocese of Yewa (Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion), held at Rev. Fry Memorial Anglican Church, Ishaga-Orile, the theme “The Siege is Over” was not just a scriptural reference—it became a political declaration. The Bishop of Yewa Diocese, Rt. Revd. Michael Oluwarohunbi, in a spiritually charged moment, declared that the “siege in Yewaland has ended,” and called Senator Adeola a divine instrument for transformation. This spiritual endorsement resonated with thousands and reinforced what many in Ogun West already believe: The time is now and Senator Adeola is the people’s choice.

Senator Adeola’s legislative achievements and infrastructural footprint speak volumes. In just two years, his representation has brought unprecedented development to Ogun West and beyond.

These include just to mention a few:Construction of strategic roads (Imasayi–Ayetoro, Ilashe–Koko–Alari, Ilaro–Owode, Atan–Agbara, and more), Modernization of state hospitals and internal roads in Ilaro and Imeko, Renovation of schools, markets, town halls, ICT centers, and police stations, Installation of solar lights, provision of transformers, and extension of electricity to underserved areas, Youth and women empowerment initiatives, including vocational training, scholarships, and health intervention etc. The list goes on and on.

These projects, along with mega empowerment programs likened to “the spoils of war” in 2 Chronicles 20:25, have fundamentally altered the socio-economic landscape of the Senatorial District. .

Ogun West is not a political afterthought—it is the economic engine of Ogun State, the HEN that lays the golden eggs. The Agbara–Ota industrial axis hosts a concentration of multinational companies that contribute a substantial portion of the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). The region also serves as a vital trade corridor to West Africa, due to its proximity to the Republic of Benin and Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial hub.

Agriculturally, Ogun West boasts vast arable land with rich potential for food production and agribusiness. Despite these immense contributions, its people remain politically shortchanged.

Since the state’s creation, Ogun Central (Egba) and Ogun East (Ijebu/Remo) have alternated in the governorship seat, effectively shutting out Ogun West. This imbalance has created a legacy of resentment, underdevelopment, and political alienation. One recurring factor has been the lack of unity among Ogun West politicians, who in the past failed to rally behind a single strong candidate. This internal disunity often resulted in fragmented votes, making it easier for other regions to consolidate and retain power.

However, 2027 is shaping up differently. There is now a growing consensus across Ogun West to rally behind Senator Adeola, a candidate with a proven record, national reach, political stability, and strong grassroots connection with Over two two decades of legislative experience (Lagos Assembly, House of Representatives and the Senate) who is also respected for his philanthropy, loyalty to progressive politics, and hands-on leadership style. He is currently the Chairman of Senate Appropriations Committee—by far, the most influential legislative positions in the National Assembly with deep ties to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the national APC structure, ensuring federal alignment.

His strategic repositioning to Ogun West is not opportunism—it is a return to his ancestral roots and a calculated mission to correct a historical injustice. It is the general consensus of the people that he is the most credible and prepared candidate to lead Ogun State to greater heights.

Democracy thrives on inclusion and fairness. Power rotation is not just a political expediency—it is an expression of justice and a guarantee of balanced development. For 49 years, Ogun West has waited. The wait must end in 2027. It is time for the other zones to show solidarity by supporting Ogun West’s bid. The political elite across Ogun State must acknowledge this glaring imbalance and rally for equity.

The 2027 governorship race is not just about politics—it is about correcting a generational injustice. With Senator Solomon Adeola leading the charge, backed by a now-unified Ogun West, the opportunity to break the jinx has never been stronger. This is more than an ambition. It is a movement. It is a declaration of intent. It is the fulfillment of a prophetic moment that signals the end of an era of exclusion.

Indeed, the chain is broken. The siege is over. Ogun West is ready.

*Kayode Oladele is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a member of the Federal Character Commission.