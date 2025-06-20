Oba of Benin Receives 119 Pieces of Looted Artefacts Returned by Govt of Netherlands

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





His Royal Majesty, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, has revealed that an international art cartel had attempted to re-loot the priceless Benin artefacts but failed.

The Oba stated this the when the Government of Netherlands in a resounding cultural and diplomatic victory, returned 119 looted Benin bronzes to the Kingdom held at his palace.

The repatriated artifacts were originally plundered during the infamous British invasion of 1897.

Present at the event were the Director General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), Mr. Olugbile Holloway; and the Director-General of Wereld Museum; Ms. Marieke van Bommel, who led a delegation from the Netherlands and Abuja to formally return the artifacts to their ancestral home.

The returned artifacts, according to the Oba, were made possible through sustained advocacy by the Benin Royal Court and formal diplomatic requests from the Nigerian government.

The Dutch authorities, through their Ministry of Education, Culture and Science, signed transfer agreements facilitated by Minister Eppo Bruins and Nigeria’s NCMM Director General, Mr. Holloway.

The artifacts were officially received on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, amid widespread jubilation across the Kingdom.

Expressing profound gratitude, Oba Ewuare II thanked God Almighty, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Monday Okpebholo, who stood firm in ensuring the artifacts were returned rather than diverted through illicit or political means.

“There were groups in this country, backed by an international cartel, who conspired to re-loot our artefacts. They hatched a strategy to steal these treasures again, but they failed. Our ancestors protected them,” the Oba declared.

“They tried to extinguish the spirit and morale of the Benin people. But the people of this great kingdom have remained bold, brave, and courageous, even after the tragedy of 1897.”

The monarch also warned against modern political interests seeking to erode the cultural dignity of the Benin people.

“We must not allow partisan politics to diminish our heritage. I thank Governor Monday Okpebholo, ably represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor for joining us in this historic celebration,” he said.

He also commended NCMM DG Olugbile Holloway for his committed role in the repatriation process, while drawing a sharp contrast with Holloway’s predecessor, whom he accused of complicity in the failed re-looting attempt.

“We fought a running battle to stop those bent on re-looting. I told my Chiefs right here that I would rather the artifacts remain abroad than be re-looted while I sit on the throne,” the Monarch stressed, adding that “there was once a government that sought to destabilise the Benin Kingdom, but our ancestors rose and defended the realm.”

In her remarks, Ms. Marieke van Bommel, head of the Dutch delegation and Director-General of Wereld Museum, reiterated her country’s policy on repatriation of looted cultural heritage, stating that the 119 returned artefacts had been in Dutch collections for over a century.

“These items were undoubtedly looted, and we have returned them in accordance with our cultural restitution policy. It is only right that they return to Benin City, their place of origin,” she said.

On his part, NCMM Director-General, Holloway, described the occasion as both symbolic and historic, noting noted the repatriation took several years of negotiations and was enabled by the understanding and cooperation of institutions holding the artifacts.

“The Dutch Museum bore all costs associated with the return. This is a joyful moment for the people of Benin and Nigeria. An official signing ceremony between Nigeria and the Netherlands will hold on June 21st at the National Museum in Lagos, with representatives from both nations and the Benin Palace in attendance,” Holloway announced.

Speaking on behalf of Governor Monday Okpebholo, Secretary to the Edo State Government, Mr. Musa Ikhilor reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to preserving the artefacts and supporting the palace in building robust infrastructure for their conservation.

“This is a moment of pride for the state, a historic triumph, 128 years in the making. It attests to the indomitable spirit of the Edo people, whose relentless advocacy has culminated in the return of these artefacts to their rightful home,” Ikhilor said.

He further assured that the state government would continue collaborating with the federal government and the Benin Royal Court to enhance storage and display systems for the artifacts, with the goal of boosting tourism and cultural heritage preservation in Edo State.

“We are committed to ensuring that a befitting museum is built – one that does not only protect these treasures but also attracts the world to Benin, the cradle of African bronze civilization.”