Minister For Youth Canvasses Synergy, Endorses and Commits to NUGA 2025

As the momentum and awareness of the upcoming Nigeria university games continues to rise, gathering support from both public and private sector players as well as key stakeholders, another key government agency has thrown its weight behind the games promising significant support and partnerships in the upcoming games.

The Minister for Youth Development, Mr. Ayo Olawande, while receiving Mr. Khalifah Onu, Chairman Royal CBS Group, and his team who are the prime consultant for forthcoming Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) competition, to be hosted by the University of Jos, Nigeria reiterated the president’s commitment on youth development as a major catalyst for national advancement.

The minister therefore promised the ministry’s one hundred percent involvement and support.

Mr. Khalifah in his response, thanked the minister for the support, Dr. Wole Aboderin MFR a former special Assistant to the President on NGOs First Lady’s Office and Mr. Tosin Shoga, the Director General of City Boy Movement for their commitment and support to ensure the games not only succeed but also align with the current administration vision of youth empowerment through sports, tapping into its massive value chain.

The high point was the presentation of the official invitation the grand unveiling slated for this June at the Banquet Hall of the State House by the DG, Hon. Shehu Ataboh, the Director of Project Mr. Rume Ogane, Mr. Bala Dauda Director Finance and Miss Onome Go Director of Branding and Kits Production were also part of the Chairman’s visiting team.