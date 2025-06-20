  • Friday, 20th June, 2025

Minister For Youth Canvasses Synergy, Endorses and Commits to NUGA 2025

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

As the momentum and awareness of the upcoming Nigeria university games continues to rise, gathering support from both public and private sector players as well as key stakeholders, another key government agency has thrown its weight behind the games promising significant support and partnerships in the upcoming games.

The Minister for Youth Development, Mr. Ayo Olawande, while receiving Mr. Khalifah Onu, Chairman Royal CBS Group, and his team who are the prime consultant for forthcoming Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) competition, to be hosted by the University of Jos, Nigeria reiterated the president’s commitment on youth development as a major catalyst for national advancement.

The minister therefore promised the ministry’s one hundred percent involvement and support.

Mr. Khalifah in his response, thanked the minister for the support, Dr. Wole Aboderin MFR a former special Assistant to the President on NGOs First Lady’s Office and Mr. Tosin Shoga, the Director General of City Boy Movement for their commitment and support to ensure the games not only succeed but also align with the current administration vision of youth empowerment through sports, tapping into its massive value chain.

The high point was the presentation of the official invitation the grand unveiling slated for this June at the Banquet Hall of the State House by the DG, Hon. Shehu Ataboh, the Director of Project Mr. Rume Ogane, Mr. Bala Dauda Director Finance and Miss Onome Go Director of Branding and Kits Production were also part of the Chairman’s visiting team.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.