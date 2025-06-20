Mary Onyeali, Owumi, others Make List as Mbah Inaugurates National Sports Festival LOC

1996 Olympic bronze medalist, Mary Onyeali and former General Manger of Rangers International Football Club as well as current Chief Operating Officer of Nigeria Professional Football League, Davidson Owumi, were among the big names in the nation’s sports industry on parade as the governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah inaugurated the Local Organising Committee, LOC, for the 2026 National Sports Festival to be hosted by the state.

Other members of the LOC, which has the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Barr. Lloyd Ekweremadu, as the Chairman, are Bamiduro Olumide, a seasoned sports management professional and recently retired Director of Elite Athletes Development, National Sports Commission; Aku Aghazu, a skilled lawyer with expertise in sports management; a representative of Nilayo Sports Management; and Chief Operating Officer of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Blessing Ekwe.

Also, on the Committee are the Director of Organising, Enugu State Ministry of Youth and Sports; Director of Coaching in the Ministry, Ephraim Ochomma; Obiora Obasi, also of the state Ministry; Chairman of Enugu State Football Association Tony Ugwu; and President, Modern Pentathlon Federation of Nigeria, Jonathan Nnaji.

Inaugurating the LOC in his office, Mbah, said the state was not just determined to host the NSF, but to also give the nation’s sports industry and sports lovers an unforgettable experience.

Mbah said the government was deliberate in the choice of members, assembling experienced persons from around the country to ensure that Enugu lived up to expectation.

“We want to set the standard because we are Enugu. I am happy that the membership of the LOC is quite rich. It comprises people with great experience in sport administration, and frankly speaking, their reputations precede them. Therefore, we are glad to have this pool of resources to be members of the LOC,” he said.

Mbah added that the state would also leverage its experience hosting the 2009 Under 17 FIFA World Cup and the recent Enugu City International Marathon, noting that his administration was already taking steps to ensure that the sports infrastructure for the NSF were brought to world standard.

“We have started taking steps at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium. We are going to do an extensive revamp. It is going to take a new look. You are not going to recognise the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium because we will bring it to almost a brand new stadium.

“We are also identifying other sporting centers that are not there, such as the aquatic centre. They are going to be there. We are also doing a fit-for-purpose games village known as the Agwu Games Village. We are building new structures there.

“We are indeed poised to give Nigerians and the world at large a world class sporting festival,” Governor Mbah concluded.

Listing the terms of reference of the LOC, he said the Committee would, among other things “be responsible for the successful conduct of the festival; be responsible for the planning and execution of the festival to ensure that the event is organised with the relevant regulations guiding the games.”

The Committee is also to set up relevant subcommittees as it deemed fit and in accordance with the Festival’s regulations and be responsible for coordinating the activities of the various Sub-Committees; and ensure the availability of the games village that will accommodate all the accredited athletes and officials.

Responding, LOC Chairman, Ekweremadu, thanked the governor for considering them fit for the job, assuring that the Committee would work to give the participants the best experience as directed, but also ensure that Enugu State hosts to win.

“The members of the local organising committee are very mindful of Your Excellency’s vision to execute a world-class National Sports Festival, which will set a benchmark for sports festival in Nigeria moving forward. We are determined to win and to make you and the people of the state proud,” he added.

The Chairman equally used the opportunity of the inauguration to present to the governor the flag for the NSF as passed on to Enugu State by Ogun State at the just concluded 22nd edition in the South West state.