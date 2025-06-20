Knowledge Transfer Crucial to Civil Service Growth, Says Delta

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Mr. Sonny Ekedayen, has said that the importance of knowledge transfer for desired growth and development among civil servants could not be over-emphasised, urging them to make a duty of training other staff to guarantee continuity in the workplace and even after retirement.

Ekedayen gave the charge at a ceremony in Asaba to celebrate the meritorious service and retirement of four dedicated senior staff members of the ministry who contributed to the growth and development of the ministry.

He noted that a civil servant’s impact was not about maintaining the status quo, but more about creating a lasting legacy through knowledge sharing and empowering others to keep the flag flying high.

While acknowledging the individual efforts of the staff, Ekedayen said, “I was fortunate to join the team two years ago. Despite initial reservations about the public service, I must say I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the supportive work environment and the chance to collaborate with outstanding individuals like you.”

“Mr Frank Isume is an exemplary individual who has consistently demonstrated exceptional integrity, honesty, compassion and truthfulness throughout his illustrious career as a permanent secretary.”

“His leadership and administrative expertise made my work effortless and engaging, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have worked with him.”

“The following retired staff members are being recognised for their remarkable contributions to the ministry: Mr Thomson Olije, who served as Director (Budget), was a man of exceptional skill and knowledge in his field. Mr. Roberts Oviri, formerly Director of Finance and Accounts, demonstrated unwavering integrity in managing the ministry’s finances.”

“Mr Samson Ofoh, former Chief Executive Officer Budget, was a meticulous and thorough individual in the line of duty. Mrs Nkem Jalla, former Confidential Secretary to the Budget Director, was diligent in her duties.”

Moreover, encomiums poured in from numerous colleagues, including Director of Budget Mr. Daniel Okpako, D-CARES Coordinator, Lady (Dr) Patience Ogbewe, Director of Statistics Ms. Nkechi Maduemezia, and Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, Mrs. Felicia Omare, and Mr. Emeka Okonkwo of the budget department among others.

They extolled the virtues of the retired staff members, highlighting their exceptional work ethic, kindness, and commitment to duty.

They also expressed gratitude to the Commissioner, Mr Ekedayen, for organising a unique send-off ceremony that concluded with prayers and goowill messages for the retirees.

Retired Director of Finance and Accounts, Mr Robert Oviri, thanked the commissioner for economic planning on behalf of the retirees, praising his kind leadership during their service years.

He expressed gratitude for the commissioner’s personal attendance at the event, and also thanked the staff for their solidarity.