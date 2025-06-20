Imo Commissioner of Police Arrests Seven Officers for Extorting Motorists

. A’ Ibom Police nab 54 suspects for various offences

Amby Uneze in Owerri and Okon Bassey in Uyo

In a renewed effort to entrench professionalism, discipline, and public confidence in police operations, the Commissioner of Police(CP), Imo State Command, Aboki Danjuma, yesterday embarked on an operational tour of police checkpoints across the state where seven Cops were arrested for various infractions and misconduct.

In another development, operatives of the Akwà lbom state Police Command have arrested 54 suspects for various offences including armed robbery, kidnapping, vandalism, and cultism in the past two months.

The commissioner inspected check points along the Owerri–Onitsha, Owerri–Port Harcourt, and Owerri–Umuahia highways.

The inspection followed reports and complaints from members of the public concerning alleged acts of extortion, harassment, and other forms of unprofessional conduct by some police personnel on field duties.

During the tour, CP Danjuma addressed officers at various duty posts, reiterating the core values of modern policing — discipline, integrity, and respect for human rights. He issued a stern warning that any officer found engaging in extortion, operating of passengers’ phones, intimidation, or misconduct will face strict disciplinary action, including dismissal and possible prosecution.

In a release by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Okoye Henry, he said following the inspection, seven personnel were identified and arrested for various infractions, noting that appropriate disciplinary measures had been initiated in line with established procedures.

In an open and reassuring engagement, the CP also interacted with several motorists and commuters, urging them not to give money to any police officer on duty or surrender their mobile phones for unauthorised searches. He emphasised that such acts are unlawful, unethical, and will not be tolerated.

To strengthen accountability and promote public confidence, CP Danjuma personally distributed the emergency contact numbers of the Command’s X-Squad and Complaint Response Unit (CRU), encouraging the public to report any misconduct through these channels. He assured them that all reports will be treated promptly, professionally, and with full confidentiality.

CP Danjuma reaffirmed that the Imo State Police Command under his leadership remained committed to restoring public trust and building a police force anchored on integrity, justice, and service to the people.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Akwà lbom state Police Command have arrested 54 suspects for various offenses including armed robbery, kidnapping, vandalism, and cultism in the past two months.

Also, the command said it has concluded arrangements to guarantee public peace ahead for the visit of President Bola Tinubu to the state weekend.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Baba Azare, at a press conference in Uyo yesterday said the suspects include six suspected armed robbers, seven suspected kidnappers and one murder suspect.

It also included 30 suspected cultists, six suspected vandals and four burglars.

The police, he said, recovered several weapons from the suspects. They found two double-barrel cut-to-size locally-made guns and one incomplete long gun. Additionally, they confiscated two single-barrel/cut-to-size guns and 18 locally made pistols.

The commissioner stated that the police also rescued three kidnap victims and recovered cartridges, two vehicles and various ammunition.

According to the commissioner, the command has demonstrated total commitment to policing with integrity, strategy, and resolve over the

period.

“We have dismantled cult cells, crushed burglary syndicates, thwarted kidnappers, repelled pirates, and intercepted vandals and robbers. Let

this serve as a clear message: Akwa Ibom State is no haven for criminals,” Azare stated.

The CP stressed that the command under his watch would continue to remain tough, smart, and focused.

He warned individuals or groups against threatening the peace of the state as it would be decisively dealt with.

“We use this occasion to once again urge the public to continue providing actionable information. Together, we will strengthen our gains and deepen community,” he maintained.