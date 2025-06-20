FIRS Targets Sustainable Model that Focuses on Culture of Voluntary Tax Compliance

Rethinking role of audits, shifting from punitive enforcement to strategic guidance

Focusing on building systems that make tax compliance natural, seamless

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has charted a new path in tax administration, shifting focus from audit-based compliance to a more sustainable model built on voluntary adherence, transparency, and technological innovation.

This new direction, according to Special Adviser on Communications and Advocacy at the FIRS, Collins Omokaro, underscores the agency’s drive to create a future-ready institution that fosters a culture of doing the right thing consistently—without coercion.

“While audits remain a critical tool for identifying irregularities and ensuring accountability, they are by nature retrospective. They tell us what has gone wrong. What we need going forward is a system that prevents errors before they occur,” Omokaro said in a statement.

Under the leadership of Executive Chairman Zacch Adedeji, the FIRS is rethinking the role of audits—shifting from punitive enforcement to strategic guidance. The agency’s evolving approach is focused on building systems that make tax compliance natural, seamless, and sustained.

Central to this strategy is the adoption of technology and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The FIRS is deploying modern digital tools not just to automate processes, but to offer predictive and preventive assurance. These innovations are designed to anticipate risks, enhance efficiency, and provide timely support to both staff and taxpayers.

“Technology allows us to move from fault-finding to foresight. Our goal is not just enforcement—it’s enablement. We are designing a system where it is easier to comply than to default,” Omokaro noted.

Education and capacity building are also key pillars of the transformation. The FIRS is intensifying efforts to educate taxpayers and train staff, ensuring everyone understands their roles and responsibilities within a transparent and ethical framework.

The shift aligns with Nigeria’s broader fiscal agenda to boost internally generated revenue and reduce reliance on borrowing.

According to Omokaro, the FIRS is committed to raising revenue in ways that are “efficient, equitable, and empowering.”

As Nigeria grapples with economic challenges, the agency sees trust and collaboration as essential to long-term progress.

“Audits will always have their place,” Omokaro affirmed, “but the future lies in sustained adherence—a culture powered by technology, guided by process, and inspired by purpose.”

With this transformation, the FIRS is positioning itself not just as a tax collector, but as a partner in national development—promoting shared prosperity for all Nigerians.