Enough of Distortions: Sen. Adeola is People’s Mandate for Ogun 2027

By Taofik Afonkara

In the game of politics, when a man begins to command genuine love from the people, build lasting structures, and deliver measurable impact, enemies of progress begin to shiver. That is the case today with Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, Yayi—a man whose unwavering commitment to the development of Ogun West and Ogun State by extension, has not only earned him the respect of the masses but also struck fear in the hearts of political jobbers who survive on manipulation and mischief.

Let us state the facts clearly, boldly, and unequivocally: no one—absolutely no one—stopped Senator Yayi from attending the Lisabi Festival or the Ojúde Ọba Festival. The insinuation that he was barred or sidelined is a fabrication rooted in fear, sponsored by elements whose political stock is depreciating daily. These events are not battlegrounds for power showmanship—they are cultural celebrations that Yayi respects deeply. If he chose not to attend, it was a decision made out of wisdom, guided by respected elders across the state and the country. It was not out of fear, rejection, or exclusion. Period.

Those reporting that security turned Senator Yayi back from attending Ojúde Ọba are spreading deliberate lies. Let the truth be known: Senator Yayi wasn’t even anywhere near Ogun State on that day. No one—not individuals, not institutions, and certainly not security agencies—can turn him back from going anywhere within Ogun State. That narrative is another pathetic attempt to mislead the public.

Also, the rumor that Yayi orchestrated a plan to be attacked during Lisabi Day is another wicked and senseless fabrication. There were no such plans, no such threats, and no such intentions. Yayi is of Ẹ̀gbá extraction, and no proud Egba son will ever lay a finger on one of their own. This ridiculous claim only exposes the desperation of those pushing it.

These are terrible and pathetic lies being sponsored by detractors—people who cannot match Senator Yayi’s popularity, vision, or performance, so they resort to blackmail and character assassination. But facts are stubborn, and truth cannot be buried.

On the matter of Lisabi Day, we must remind mischief-makers that Senator Yayi’s maternal roots in Egbaland are solid, traceable, and not subject to political approval or social media validation. No amount of propaganda can erase bloodline and heritage. As for Ojúde Ọba, the laughable claim that his removal as “Chairman of the Day” signals a decline is the clearest sign yet of how badly his detractors are grasping for straws. You cannot shame the man whose focus is delivery and destiny.

While enemies are busy cooking lies, Senator Yayi is busy cooking results. Let us talk facts: since assuming office as Senator representing Ogun West, he has delivered more impactful projects and interventions than many before him. From federal roads to health centers, ICT hubs, skill acquisition programs, transformers, classroom blocks, solar lights, and countless youth and women empowerment initiatives, Yayi’s record of service is not just visible—it is overwhelming.

That is why, across Yewa, Egba, Ijebu, and Remo, the verdict of the people is loud and unmistakable: Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola Yayi is the one they want as the next Governor of Ogun State. This is not a rented crowd movement. It is not a media stunt. It is the voice of a grateful people—echoing the desire for a man who gets results, not excuses. What he has done in Ogun West is a fraction of what he is prepared to do for the entire state.

To those still living in delusion, boasting about writing lists of Congresses and controlling party structures, we say this: politics has changed. The power now lies with the people—not godfathers. Ogun State has evolved beyond the era of backdoor deals and ego-driven manipulation. You can write all the lists you want, but you cannot rewrite the will of the people.

And to every supporter, loyalist, and well-meaning citizen watching the drama unfold, hear this: remain calm and unshaken. The storm around Yayi is not a sign of weakness—it is proof of strength. They fight who they fear. But we are not distracted. We are not deterred. And we are certainly not done.

Senator Solomon Adeola Yayi is not just a contender—he is the front-runner. The people have chosen. The mandate is clear. The mission is in motion.

Let it ring loud across Ogun State:

No one can stop Yayi. No force can derail destiny. No propaganda can alter providence.

*Taofik Afonkara writes from Ijebu Ode