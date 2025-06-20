Emergency Rule: Our Economy is Suffering, Rivers Women Lament

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State women have lamented the economy instability in the state following the ongoing emergency rule declared by President Bola Tinubu, months ago.

The women, under the aegis of Rivers Women Unite for Sim, who made the expression yesterday at their weekly prayer session Port Harcourt, said women, children and youths are mostly affected in the state of emergency.

In a statement signed by Mrs Chikodi Okpara and Mrs Belema Oningiye on behalf of the hundreds of women at the prayer session, said they gathered together in sober reflection to review the current socio-political situation in our beloved State.

According to the women, “after three months of emergency rule and political instability, we feel compelled to raise our collective voice and appeal for urgent action.”

The women also used the opportunity to celebrate the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, in commemoration of Father’s Day, describing him as a father figure and symbol of resilience.

They further expressed their concern over the continued suspension of democratic governance and “the alarming stagnation in leadership and development across Rivers State.”

The group added: “It is becoming painfully evident that, despite the declaration of a state of emergency, effective governance has come to a standstill. Development has slowed, public services have dwindled, and economic activities have plummeted.”

“The consequences of this situation are being borne most heavily by women, children, and the youth are those who form the bedrock of our homes and the future of our society.”

“We understand that political disagreements may have precipitated this crisis, but we firmly believe that the time has come to set aside all personal interests and put Rivers State first.”

The Rivers women, however, appealed to President Tinubu, Governor Fubara, and Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the FCT, to rise above politics and demonstrate true statesmanship.

They said: “This is not the time for rivalry. It is a time for responsibility. Today, the women, children, and young people of Rivers State are that grass trampled and bruised under the weight of prolonged political conflict.”

“Our families are struggling. Businesses are collapsing. Communities are anxious. Projects have been abandoned. Opportunities that previously gave hope to the poor and vulnerable have dried up.”

They noted that the absence of democratic governance is choking the state’s progress and stifling the voices of the people.

Again, they appealed to all political leaders, to hear the cries of the people, consider the hardship of families, the tears of mothers, the hunger of children, and the despair of jobless youth, and come together, not as adversaries, but as brothers who share a sacred duty to uphold the peace, progress, and unity of the State.

“We extend our appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his earlier intervention and now urge him to act swiftly and decisively to ensure the full restoration of democratic structures in Rivers State. His fatherly wisdom and timely leadership are needed more than ever,” they said.

The women called on all Rivers people, irrespective of political affiliation to stand united for peace and reject any attempt to turn the dear state into a battlefield for selfish political ambitions.

They assured the people that as the Rivers women prayer group, “We will continue to pray, advocate, and support every effort geared toward reconciliation, healing, and sustainable development in our state.

“We believe that through dialogue, humility, forgiveness, and a sincere commitment to the common good, Rivers State shall rise again.”