ECOWAS Decries, Tackles Non-Tariff Barriers to Trade in West Africa

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, Dr. Omar Touray, in order to facilitate economic exchange across the region, has called for holistic approach in tackling issues that border on non-tariff barriers.

Non-tariff barriers are trade barriers that restrict imports or exports of goods or services through measures other than the imposition of tariffs.

Such barriers are subject to controversy and debate, as they may comply with international rules on trade yet serve protectionist purposes.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja at the opening of the two-day 94th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, Touray decried the non-tariff barriers to often pose difficulty for advancing trade within the region, saying more needed to be done to achieve meaningful growth.

He said although ECOWAS institutions continued to pursue mandates towards integration and development of the region, more should be done to tackle regional and continental issues relating to trade, industry and investment promotion.

Touray asked the ministers to examine the question of Non-Tariff Barriers within the framework of the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme and the AfCFTA, stressing that: “Non-tariff barriers have become a perennial obstacle to boosting regional trade, investment, industrialisation, competitiveness, and economic growth in our region.”

He noted that: “Despite numerous initiatives – including the Presidential Task Force on the Trade Liberalisation Scheme – the problem persists.”

He said: “In May, I travelled by road from Lagos to Cotonou to see the situation along the regional corridor and joint border post established at the Seme/Krake border between Nigeria and Benin.

“And saw first-hand challenges posed by non-tariff barriers along the corridor.

“We must do everything to put an end to this and facilitate economic exchange across the region.”

On his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar reiterated the need for strategic dialogue that delivers more meaningful outcomes for ECOWAS Member States and their citizens.

Tuggar, who is the host minister and Chairperson of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, said: “The session comes at a time of critical reflection and decisive action, to remind ourselves of founding reasons of ECOWAS and other African Regional Economic Communities, essentially the fight against neo-colonialism.

“It has become necessary, whenever the opportunity arises, to remind ourselves that ECOWAS and Regional Integration in Africa was borne out of our yearning for economic decolonisation and not the other way round.

“Over course of our deliberations, we will consider and reflect wide range of reports, and proposals, concentrating on thematic and sectoral matters that are central to the development and stability of our region.

“These include critical issues related to economic integration, infrastructure development, health, education, agriculture and manifold institutional matters aimed at strengthening our community.”

The minister underscored the need for strategic integration processes that were extensive and multifaceted, to reflect the complex realities of the region.

He urged the council to approach such discussions with an ethos of collegiality, compromise, and flexibility, guided by a broader vision of a strong, united, and resilient regional economic community

“This session should be defined not only by the depth of our deliberations, but also by the courage of our decisions. I encourage us all to engage in open, constructive and foresighted discussions.

“Let us draw on our diverse expertise, share best practices and work collaboratively to ensure the decisions we make here will translate into meaningful outcomes for our member states and the citizens of our community,” he said.

He revealed the West Africa Economic Summit (WAES), an initiative by President Bola Tinubu, scheduled to hold from Friday to Saturday in Abuja, would bolster private enterprise’s participation as the bona fide regional development partners.

According to him, this will draw participants from private and public sectors; policy makers, national and regional regulatory agencies, domestic and international investors, development financial institutions, banks and startups.